The Philadelphia Fringe to Present GHOSTED at The Yellow Bicycle Theatre

The Philadelphia Premiere of GHOSTED: A (mostly) True Story of Love, Loss, Shame and Redemption, will run at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival for three nights running September 12th, 13th and 14th at 7PM at the Yellow Bicycle in center city Philadelphia (1435 Arch St Fl. 2). Press are invited opening night or any evening thereafter.

GHOSTED had its World Premiere at the United Solo Festival 2024 in New York City, (https://unitedsolo.org/), the biggest solo festival in the world, on April 2nd. United Solo brings together some of the most talented solo performers from around the world.

"With every wish, there comes a curse," Bruce Springsteen. Solo performers connect with audiences through shared experiences. GHOSTED, written and performed by solo actor, Celeste Walker (www.celestewalker.com) is about a mature woman's reconciliation with past ghosts, reclaiming an authentic self, and finding empowerment through resiliency. The protagonist, influenced by the words of Bruce Springsteen, meets her soul mate in a haunted hotel, and, with the help of a few ghosts, is able to recover from loss and create a fulfilling third act. Ten characters tell the story, 35 years in the making.

The story takes place at The Americus Hotel in Allentown, PA, and the production of GHOSTED will be presented at The Civic Theatre's, Theatre514, 527 N 19th Street, Allentown, November 7th-9th, before moving to the Binge Fringe Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse in California on November 14th. Future performances are still in negotiations.

GHOSTED is based on Walker's memoir "of sorts" and developed as part of her ongoing partnership with her director and developer, Jessica Lynn Johnson, founder and master teacher at Soaring Solo Studios (https://www.soaringsolostudios.com/bio/).

Original music for the production was composed by Dan Shore, an American composer and playwright (and longtime friend of Walker) from Allentown, Pennsylvania, whose works include The Beautiful Bridegroom, An Embarrassing Position, Travel, Works of Mercy, and Lady Orchid. https://www.danshoremusic.com/

A first draft of GHOSTED was presented in an online reading as part of Soaring Solo's Revealed reading series in August 2023

A few words from the preview audience.

Amy Veltman, Solo Artist: "I love how this is a story that, in some ways is universal, but the specificity that you bring to it and the genuine emotion in your delivery makes it feel so fresh and urgent."

Melissa Davey, Documentary Filmmaker: "It is a moving story that so many women will relate to. Story can change the world."

Tickets go on sale August 1st: https://phillyfringe.org/events/ghosted/

