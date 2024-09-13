The No Name Pops Will Perform MOTOWN TAKES HEADHOUSE in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The No Name Pops has announced a free concert, Motown Takes Headhouse, on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3 p.m. at Philadelphia’s historic Headhouse Square (2nd and South Streets). This outdoor performance, presented in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and the South Street Headhouse District, will be introduced by Councilmember Mark Squilla and State Representative Mary Isaacson. It promises to be an afternoon of music, community, and celebration.

The NNP Little Big Band, known for its high-energy performances and musicianship, will be joined by vocalist Paula Holloway. Together, they will perform the iconic sounds of Motown, Soul, R&B, as well as famous hits of the Philly Sound. “We are excited to work with SSHD to provide free programming to the South Street/Queen Village neighborhood,” said NNP’s Executive Director, Matt Koveal. Eleanor Ingersoll, South Street’s Executive Director, said “Partnering with the No Name Pops for a Motown review is such a wonderful opportunity to spotlight how there is something for everyone in the District. So bring your chairs and blankets and we'll bring the food - for a picnic with the Pops!”

Paula Holloway, a standout Philadelphia singer who regularly performs with NNP, is the lead singer for UGO and her own band, Generations' Soul Scion. She has graced stages in productions of The Wiz, A Soulful Christmas, and The Gospel at Colonus, showcasing her powerful, gospel-tinged voice. Holloway has toured and recorded with legends like Anita Baker, Patti LaBelle, and Teddy Pendergrass, earning her reputation as one of Philly's premier vocalists.

Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating as they enjoy a journey through the classic hits that defined an era. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the nearby restaurants, adding to the festive atmosphere of the day.

For more information, please visit www.nonamepops.org.

