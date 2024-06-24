The New York Circus Project to Tour Production of HAMLET to Philadelphia, DC & Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Circus Project brings HAMLET, an innovative, circus-infused retelling of the Shakespearean classic to Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Chicago for its premier touring season.

July 24-28th at FringeArts in Philadelphia

July 31st to August 11th at Dock5 in Washington, DC

August 15th to 18th at Studebaker Theater in Chicago

Tickets are on sale now!

Website: newyorkcircusproject.org/tickets

Performances are weekday and weekend evenings and weekend matinees.

Tickets are priced at $39-$79

HAMLET upends what audiences expect of Shakespeare by blending theater with circus arts to arrive at a unique iteration of a well-known tragedy. The production's fast-paced, abbreviated script is balanced with circus acts that change the story's tempo and allow for deeper exploration of the internal, emotional conflict at hand.

Hamlet's delirium materializes in an explosive group acrobatic tableau, Ophelia's life flashes before her eyes during a last-breath contortion number in a water filled basin, and the ghost of Hamlet's father's famous monologue is reimagined as a solo aerial dance act.

By oscillating between scenes with dialogue and circus numbers, the lines between realism and internal monologue blur. Comparable to the use of song to emphasize emotional or narrative beats in musical theater, this interdisciplinary approach fills Shakespeare's Hamlet with new color and life.

Comments