Previews: BALLET X PRESENTS THE LITTLE PRINCE at Suzanne Roberts Theatre

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Originally named as a "must-see" show by the Philadelphia Inquirer when it debuted in 2019, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s The Little Prince is on stage at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia this weekend. While many times dance is about just the dance, The Little Prince is very much about the set, the costumes and the live music, they are all part of the story for this Ballet X production. Take a look at Broadway World's exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal. There are six opportunities to see this immaculate production in Center City Philly this weekend. For showtimes and tickets click this link .

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