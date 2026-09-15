PHILLY TAP FEST to Celebrate Tap Legacy at Philadelphia Festival

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The Taptastic Network LLC will present the third annual Philly Tap Fest, bringing together a new generation of tap dancers with tap icons, musicians and historians for a celebration of Philadelphia's tap tradition.

Inspired by the legacy of the late Philadelphia Tap Master LaVaughn Robinson, the festival will feature community classes, showcases, lunches, walking tours and other events highlighting both traditional and innovative approaches to the "Philly Style" of tap.

The festival will take place October 30-November 1, 2026 at the Community Education Center, located at 3500 Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia.

This year's faculty includes Robert Burden, Justin Balasy, Manny Chacon, Karen Calloway Williams, Karen Cleighton, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis), Rochelle Haynes, Conner Kelly, Corinne Karon, Arthur Leo Taylor and Tim Yue, with special guest Dormeshia.

The festival will kick off with a master class led by tap icon Dormeshia, followed by a choreography showcase featuring Tap Team Two.

Saturday programming will include a Philadelphia Historic Tap Walk led by Robert Burden, open-level stepping with Manny Chacon and tap classes for all levels with Philly Tap Fest faculty.

Corinne Karon will lead the first Tap Talk and Lunch, catered by Brown Street Café.

The day will conclude with a Halloween Tap Jam and Costume Contest, emceed by Mr. Taptastic and featuring live music from Mickey Mester and Friends.

The final day will begin with an open-level Lindy class led by Mr. Taptastic, followed by tap classes for all levels with festival faculty.

Corinne Karon will return for the second Tap Talk and Lunch, again catered by Brown Street Café.

For more information, visit www.phillytapfest.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 06 Hrs 31 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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