PHILLY TAP FEST to Celebrate Tap Legacy at Philadelphia Festival
Festival will feature master classes with tap icon Dormeshia, historic walking tours, tap jam and costume contest.
The Taptastic Network LLC will present the third annual Philly Tap Fest, bringing together a new generation of tap dancers with tap icons, musicians and historians for a celebration of Philadelphia's tap tradition.
Inspired by the legacy of the late Philadelphia Tap Master LaVaughn Robinson, the festival will feature community classes, showcases, lunches, walking tours and other events highlighting both traditional and innovative approaches to the "Philly Style" of tap.
The festival will take place October 30-November 1, 2026 at the Community Education Center, located at 3500 Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia.
This year's faculty includes Robert Burden, Justin Balasy, Manny Chacon, Karen Calloway Williams, Karen Cleighton, Mr. Taptastic (Brian Davis), Rochelle Haynes, Conner Kelly, Corinne Karon, Arthur Leo Taylor and Tim Yue, with special guest Dormeshia.
The festival will kick off with a master class led by tap icon Dormeshia, followed by a choreography showcase featuring Tap Team Two.
Saturday programming will include a Philadelphia Historic Tap Walk led by Robert Burden, open-level stepping with Manny Chacon and tap classes for all levels with Philly Tap Fest faculty.
Corinne Karon will lead the first Tap Talk and Lunch, catered by Brown Street Café.
The day will conclude with a Halloween Tap Jam and Costume Contest, emceed by Mr. Taptastic and featuring live music from Mickey Mester and Friends.
The final day will begin with an open-level Lindy class led by Mr. Taptastic, followed by tap classes for all levels with festival faculty.
Corinne Karon will return for the second Tap Talk and Lunch, again catered by Brown Street Café.
For more information, visit www.phillytapfest.org.
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