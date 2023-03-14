Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Presents ON TAP At Independence Seaport Museum

Featuring choreography by Princeton University Arts Fellow Michael J. Love, Philadelphia's own Robyn Watson, and the ensemble's Managing Director, Katie Budris.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Presents ON TAP At Independence Seaport Museum

On Saturday, May 13th, The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble will present their spring concert, On Tap, at Independence Seaport Museum in Penn's Landing. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the ensemble's first spring concert in three years. The concert will include live jazz and three world premieres featuring choreography by Princeton University Arts Fellow Michael J. Love, Philadelphia's own Robyn Watson, and the ensemble's Managing Director, Katie Budris.

"We're excited to be back onstage on the Philadelphia waterfront," says Artistic Director Kat Echevarría Richter. "Throughout the pandemic, we rehearsed and gave free performances in a variety of spaces, from Cherry Street Pier to Bartram's Garden, so we're thrilled to be performing at Penn's Landing."

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble is comprised of approximately 35 professional and pre-professional dancers from PA, NJ, and DE. Programming includes performance, mentorship, and community outreach, with two mainstage productions each year in addition to free community performances, a residency in North Philly, and master classes with renowned tap dancers. Each year, the ensemble also commissions a new work from a guest artist; past choreographers have included Caleb Teicher, who will be performing at Penn Live Arts/Annenberg Center later this spring; Lisa La Touche, who worked with the ensemble virtually during the pandemic; and Robyn Watson, who set her work on the company just a few weeks before the pandemic began. As such, Watson's work will make its long awaited mainstage debut in this year's spring concert.

Also premiering will be a new work by interdisciplinary tap dance artist Michael J. Love. "I'm excited and honored to set a new work for The Lady Hoofers," says Love. "My research explores the Black American foundations of house and techno music, and I'm looking forward to thinking about the relationship between these and other Black genres alongside The Lady Hoofers." Love's new work draws inspiration from Nina Simone and will provide a fitting finale for this year's concert, challenging both the dancers and the audience's expectations of tap.

ON TAP

Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:00pm

Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tickets: $30 - $35

Available at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230653®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthe-lady-hoofers.ticketleap.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble produces original works of choreography while preserving the tradition of improvisation in American rhythm tap, bringing innovative percussive dance to diverse audiences. Founded in 2011, the Philadelphia-based, all-women ensemble is led by Kat Echevarría Richter, Founder and Artistic Director, Katie Budris, Managing Director, and Tamera Dallam, Associate Director. Through choreographic commissions, a bi-annual concert series including THE TAPCRACKER and ON TAP, free community performances, and arts education programming, the ensemble centers the work of women artists and contributes to the revitalization of Philadelphia's rich tap history by challenging the public's perception of percussive dance. Support for The Lady Hoofers provided in part by The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. For more information, visit: www.ladyhoofers.org


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Jimmy Buffetts ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to The Walnut Photo
Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to The Walnut
​​​​​​​Walnut Street Theatre (WST) finishes its 214th season by transforming into a tropical paradise with Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. T
The Philadelphia Orchestra Hosts Students From Philadelphia Region For School Concert Seri Photo
The Philadelphia Orchestra Hosts Students From Philadelphia Region For School Concert Series
On Wednesday, March 15, The Philadelphia Orchestra will host thousands of students from schools throughout the Philadelphia region for an educational performance titled Listen Up! Music Is a Language in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts. Conducting Fellow Austin Chanu will lead the Orchestra and GRAMMY® Award–winning violinist Nick Kendall in the concert series. 
Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights Photo
Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights
PlayPenn announces its return to The Drake Theatre in July with readings of six brand new, full-length plays. For a second consecutive year, the focus will be on uplifting Philadelphia playwrights. Four of the readings will feature work by graduating members of The Foundry: Robynne Graffam, Griffin Horn, Devin Randall, and Megan Schumacher. In addition, there will be two independent PlayPenn Workshop presentations, both consisting of a week-long rehearsal process.
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company Photo
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for LADY DAY at Philadelphia Theatre Company
Go inside rehearsals of Lady Day at Philadelphia Theater Company with all new video. Lady Day is written by Lanie Robertson, with musical arrangements by Danny Holgate, and direction by Jeffrey L. Page.

More Hot Stories For You


Playpenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local PlaywrightsPlaypenn Expands 2023 Programming To Support More Local Playwrights
March 14, 2023

PlayPenn announces its return to The Drake Theatre in July with readings of six brand new, full-length plays. For a second consecutive year, the focus will be on uplifting Philadelphia playwrights. Four of the readings will feature work by graduating members of The Foundry: Robynne Graffam, Griffin Horn, Devin Randall, and Megan Schumacher. In addition, there will be two independent PlayPenn Workshop presentations, both consisting of a week-long rehearsal process.
Latin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This MonthLatin Pop Star Frankie Negron To Perform At Stockton PAC This Month
March 14, 2023

Renowned Latin music superstar Frankie Negron will perform his hits at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
PYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto CompetitionPYO Music Institute Students Placed in All City Concerto Competition
March 14, 2023

Participating in The School District of Philadelphia’s All-City Music Program is a great honor, and this year six members of the PYO Music Institute have placed in the All-City Concerto Competition. Consisting of the top performing student musicians within The School District of Philadelphia, the All-City Music Program is audition based and includes a full symphonic orchestra, concert band, and choir.
1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG1812 Productions To Present The Philadelphia Professional Premiere Of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
March 13, 2023

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is preparing for the professional regional premiere of The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway's smash hit comedy.
Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR to Make North American Debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo CenterCirque du Soleil BAZZAR to Make North American Debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
March 13, 2023

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR will make its North American debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA, just minutes from the King of Prussia Mall.
share