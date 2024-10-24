The Heavy Hitters Return To Chris' Jazz Cafe In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heavy Hitters are hitting the stage at Chris' Jazz Café on Friday and Saturday, November 22 & 23.

Set times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Admission is $35. The sound of the sextet, led by veteran pianist Mike LeDonne, evokes the golden era of jazz — the iconic Blue Note label of the 1950s and 60s. LeDonne, an internationally renowned pianist and organist, has played with a wide spectrum of jazz masters from Benny Goodman to Milt Jackson and Sonny Rollins.

Here's the full lineup for the weekend:

Friday, November 22

After Thanksgiving, take a break from grazing on Turkey Day leftovers and catch the Chris' Jazz Café All Stars on Saturday, November 30. Set times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., and admission is $30. At only 25 years of age, guitarist Matthew Rotker Lynn has already played at top NYC jazz venues such as Smalls, The Django and Roxy Bar. He shares the stage with Alex Claffy on bass; Tyler Henderson on piano; Joe Peri, drums; and special guest Sam Dillion on saxophone.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows. Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.

