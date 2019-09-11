The Four Italian Tenors Take State Theatre Stage On Oct 4

For the first time in the United States, the Four Italian Tenors will perform the greatest Tenor Arias and Songs of all time, in wonderful unique arrangements, created particularly for their U.S. Debut Tour. The quartet will make a stop at the State Theatre on Friday, October 11th.

Show time is 8:00 PM. Tickets are $45/$35 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610-252-3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by Main Street Financial Partners and N. Pugliese, Inc.

Direct from Rome, Italy The Four Italian Tenors (I Quattro Tenori ltaliani) Perform "Viva Italia", A Salute to four great Italian Tenors: Enrico Caruso, Mario Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

The Four Italian Tenors present an extraordinary program of the most famously beloved Italian Opera Arias and Songs, fusing Italian wit and charm with romanticism, lyricism, dramatic flair and operatic style. This project is the inaugural tour in the United States of this sensational young new Italian ensemble.

Their performances are captivating, exhilarating, passionate, engaging and mesmerizing. Hear this new generation of world class Tenors explore and present these classic works with panache, verve and vivacity, all in their own inimitable style. Be transformed to the land of Italy, and bathe in its rich culture with the sounds of The Four Italian Tenors.

thefouritaliantenors.com





