The Barley Sheaf Players to Present THE NICETIES This Spring

Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of The Niceties, written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Cindy Schneider. Set in 2016 at a liberal arts university, this two-woman show tackles the complex, timely issues of systemic racism and power struggles in an academic setting. The Niceties runs from April 21 through May 6.

An ambitious young Black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss the student's paper on the American Revolution. Both are liberal. Both are women. And both are brilliant. But very quickly, mundane conversations about grammar and Google turn into in-depth discussions of race and reputation, and before they know it, they find themselves in dangerous territory neither expected. This deeply resonant work provides powerful truth and ample humor while telling the story of America from a whole new perspective.

The Niceties stars Kalia McDowell as "Zoe" and Lauren Rosensky Flanagan as "Janine." The production team includes Kelley Stanford as producer, Tia Allen as production assistant/consultant, Jeff "Six" Sugzdinis as technical director, and Dave Cowburn as set designer.

"When I read this play, it encouraged me to do additional research about systemic racism, and I realized how little I really knew about a very complicated issue," says director, Cindy Schneider. "I wanted to take the audience on this journey with us. My hope is they will leave the theatre entertained, better informed, and willing to join the fight against racism in a meaningful way."

The Niceties is recommended for ages 13 and older due to explicit language. Performances will take place April 21-May 6. The matinee on the 30th will be a relaxed performance, designed for community members living with autism, ADHD, dementia, sensitivities, and other neurodivergent functions. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 610-363-7075.

The Barley Sheaf Players is a non-profit, inclusive community theater organization dedicated to the ongoing promotion and encouragement of dramatic arts in the region. BSP is located at 810 N. Whitford Rd in Lionville, PA and throughout the year welcomes new members interested in all aspects of theater at all levels of experience. Please visit www.barleysheaf.org or call the Box Office at 610-363-7075 for more information.