Philly AIDS Thrift at Giovanni's Room Hosts 2nd Annual Music Festival

Philly AIDS Thrift will celebrate the legacy and history of Giovanni's Room with their second annual street festival, QUEERAPALOOZA. This vibrant live music festival and block party celebration takes place on Saturday, June 8, 2024. The all day extravaganza runs from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on the 1100 block of Pine Street, just outside of Giovanni’s Room, in the heart of Center City Philadelphia. QUEERAPALOOZA promises an unforgettable experience, with a dynamic lineup of local queer bands, musicians, DJs, and drag performers including Emcee Robert Drake, Marcus G., Tony and The Kiki, Samantha Rise, Fyre, Icon Ebony Fierce, Ugli, Abi, DiscoDisciple and Gloom Eat. Attendees can also peruse a diverse array of queer and supportive vendors offering artwork, crafts, and vintage items, plus food, drink from local businesses, dancing in the street, books and merchandise curated by Giovanni's Room, and other surprises. The all ages event is open to the public, with no cost to attend. Any shopping and purchases are pay-as-you-go. For more information, please visit www at phillyaidsthrift at com.



As a cornerstone of the LGBTQ+ community since 1973, Giovanni’s Room has always provided a safe space for individuals who may not be able to live openly in other areas of their lives. In recent years, the store has redoubled its efforts to welcome trans youth, who have faced heightened discrimination amidst the recent waves of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.



“Giovanni’s Room has stood as a beacon of support and acceptance for over five decades,” says Philly AIDS Thrift’s Executive Director Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. “It remains an invaluable resource, offering a welcoming and educational space for LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as their families and friends. Beyond its role as a friendly local bookstore, Giovanni’s Room fosters a sense of community, extending a warm welcome to all!”



Today, the store proudly operates as Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room. Housed in its long-standing location at 345 S 12th Street in Philadelphia, the store boasts an extensive assortment of new and used books, alongside vintage items and collectibles. It also operates an online bookstore, QueerBooks.com.



“At Philly AIDS Thrift, we are dedicated to breathing new life into cherished spaces, and Giovanni’s Room is no exception,” Kallas-Saritsoglou continues. “Thanks to the unwavering support of our local community and people worldwide, both our in-store and online sales continue to thrive.”



QUEERAPALOOZA serves as a jubilant tribute to Giovanni’s Room’s enduring legacy, offering an opportunity to express gratitude to all who have supported its mission. Whether longtime community members or newcomers, everyone is invited to join in celebrating the past, present, and future of this beloved institution.



“We extend a heartfelt invitation to everyone to come and share in the joy of QUEERAPALOOZA,” says Kallas-Saritsoglou. “We hope that new and old customers alike will join us in expressing our gratitude for this history, our joy in our present, and our hope for the future.”