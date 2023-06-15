The Balcony Bar at The Kimmel Center Returns to Avenue of Arts This Month

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events will present the return of Balcony Bar at The Kimmel. The Balcony Bar will feature the city's most breath-taking views each and every Wednesday, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, for Center City SIPS, with the official season opening party on Wednesday, June 21st with DJ lil'dave. The pop-up space, located on the second-tier balcony of the Kimmel Center, overlooks iconic Broad Street and City Hall. Guests will enjoy the city's best views, plus beats from weekly rotating DJs, ticket giveaways, discounted drinks and happy hour bites. The Balcony Bar will offer up not just the vibes, but the best sips deals with food and drink specials between $5 and $8 each. New on the menu this year look for adult boozy snow cones in rotating flavors. For this summer’s line-up of DJ’s, look for Royale, Craig Dash, Mike Nyce, Cosmo Baker, Brotha Taaj, Aura, Rebel Foster, Bobby Flowers, Demmis, Aktive, KingSpy and Nash. Admission to The Balcony Bar is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. All food and drink are presented by Garces Events.



“A true sign of summer is the return of Balcony Bar at the Kimmel, recently named one of the top 19 rooftop bars in Philadelphia by The Rooftop Guide!" said Crystal Brewe, Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. “We invite you to celebrate every Wednesday with friends while enjoying delicious food from our partners at Garces Events, fresh DJs, and a birds’ eye views of Broad Street!"



"I’m so excited that Balcony Bar is returning for another fantastic summer program above Broad Street," said Chef Jose Garces. "Coinciding with Center City SIPS, every Wednesday through August 31st, we are opening up our little slice of Philly magic at the Kimmel Cultural Center so our guests can enjoy our delicious snacks and drinks while overlooking the Avenue of the Arts, with that absolutely spectacular view of City Hall."



Garces added, "I’m particularly excited by our new drink, the adult snow cones, it’s a perfect beverage for sultry summer evenings, as well as the updated menu of tapas and snacks. Caramel Popcorn is one of my new favorites. I’m so excited to share it with you."



For the summer of 2023, The Balcony Bar will bring Center City SIPS to an all new level with stunning views high above Broad Street and the Avenue of the Arts. Guests should come ready with their phones charged and their SIPS fashion, as this is one of the best selfie spots in the entire city.



For food and drink, look for happy hour priced lite bites from Garces Events, plus discounted SIPS ranging from $5 to $8, including new alcoholic boozy snow cones, plus a full bar and additional offerings. This year's starter menu includes:



BITES



Eggplant Caponata (VG/NF)

Stewed Eggplant and Roasted Peppers with Herbs in Agro Dolce on a Crostini

$5



BBQ Spiced Potato Chips (GF/V/NF)

Poblano Ranch Dip

$5



Caramel Popcorn (GF/V/NF)

Popcorn with Caramelized White Chocolate Pieces

$5



Chorizo Brochette (GF/NF)

Olive, Mahon, Pickled Guindilla Chili

$5



VG - Vegan

V - Vegetable

NF - Nut Free

GF - Gluten Free



SIPS

House Beer $5



House Wine $6



NEW - Adult Snow Cones $8 - flavors:



Firebeer (Fireball & Rootbeer)

Tootsie Pop (Chocolate & Cherry)

Very Berry (Cherry & Raspberry)

Limoncello (lemonade & Vodka)

Pina Colada (w/Rum)

Margarita (Tamarind & Tequila)

Mint Julep (Whiskey & Mint)



Speciality Cocktails $7 - cocktails:



The Overture

Hornitos Tequila, Watermelon Liquor, Citrus Soda



The Chorus

Hornitos Tequila, Black Raspberry Liquor, Lemonade & Club Soda



The Crescendo

Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, Ginger Beer



ADDITIONAL MENU

Look for additional food, liquor/spirits, beer and wine selections.



For the beats to set the vibe, look for a rotating line-up of DJS each week that read like a who's who from the area nightlife scene. Confirmed DJs thus far include:



June 7 Royale



With over 20 years behind the turntables, Royale’s relationship with music continues to inspire listeners with an ear for rhythm. From humble beginnings of a bedroom hobby, to performing in front of millions on VH1’s Master of The Mix, his dedication to the craft has shapes him to entertain both commercial & art-centric crowds.



Royale has moved bodies from Rome to Havana and has performed alongside legends such as Jazzy Jeff, Questlove, & Lil Jon to name a few. Rooted in Philly soul and shaped by global rhythms, Royale continues to transcend the limits of genre and forge a lane all unto his own.



June 14 Craig Dash



Craig Dash is a DJ, poet, and educator based out of Philadelphia, PA. He is the Co-founder of Free Agents, a referral-based DJ, production and design team, and is a member of the Philadelphia chapter of the national Motown On Mondays party. He has collaborated on projects for Quentin Tarantino, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell Williams, and holds a BA in Visual & Performing Arts from UMBC, and an MA in Education from Temple University. In 2002, the Baltimore native found himself sojourn in Los Angeles and becoming quickly familiar with a collective of artists, musicians, and lesser luminaries who frequented the storied Grand Star Jazz Club in the city’s Chinatown district. It was there, Dash notes, “that I learned a good bit about the commonalities of the human condition, and more importantly, how playing the “right” records can express that universally.” Over two decades later, Craig Dash has employed the same rhythmic sensibilities to distinguish himself as a DJ who offers audiences a shared sense of nostalgia, as well as a musical glimpse into new forms . Regardless of the venue, he subversively goes against the routine, improvising harmonic sets that draw from a broad scope of music history and theory. Relying more on the crowd to dictate the direction of an evening, Dash uses subtle themes to establish a mood that, at times, is as varied as the people that come out to hear him play. He has DJ’d alongside iconic Philadelphians such as King Britt, Rich Medina, Skeme Richards, and DJ Cash Money; as well as tastemakers like The Whooligan, Moonboots, Zimmer, Hot Chip, Digable Planets, and super producer, Prince Paul. In addition, he has served as the legendary hip hop duo, Camp Lo's, show DJ. Craig Dash is without question, a selector who vehemently rebukes being pigeonholed to just one specific style, genre or taste.



June 21 lil'dave



David “lil’dave” Adams is a Philadelphia-based composer, producer, radio host, and member of DJ crew Illvibe Collective. He has made a name for himself by exposing people to soulful music in all its forms. David has been broadcasting for over 2 decades on radio station WKDU 91.7FM, where he currently co-hosts the internationally known Eavesdrop Radio along with DJ Junior. As a recording artist, David has released original music and remixes under various aliases for record labels around the world such as BBE Records, Tru Thoughts, and Bastard Jazz.



June 28 Mike Nyce



DJ Mike Nyce is no newbie. He's been rocking crowds for 20+ years. Being able to be diverse is where Mike's talents are at their peak. He offers patrons and listeners a musical journey with an ease that some seem to stumble through. He's shared sets with Dj's Jazzy Jeff, Cash Money, Q-Tip, Dj Premier, Pete Rock, Questlove and more. He's toured the country with Doug E Fresh and Biz Markie, has been the resident Dj for Philly's infamous 12 year (weekly) party, Tastytreats, spun for Prince and his private afterparties and so much more. This is one Dj that you cannot go wrong with. From Hip-Hop to Reggae, Soul, Classics, Rock and more - this is one Dj that will definitely keep your party rockin'.



July 5 Cosmo Baker



Internationally renown DJ & producer Cosmo Baker has entertained countless people around the globe over the course of his 30+ year career. A highly influential figure in Philadelphia music, Cosmo has worked with musical royalty: from Jay-Z to MF DOOM to The Roots, Drake to Madlib, N*E*R*D to Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe to Thundercat to Khruangbin, A-Trak to Z-Trip, DJ Premier to Diplo, Mark Ronson to Frankie Knuckles, and on and on… quite simply, Cosmo is a top tier, World Class DJ. A master of “open format”, Cosmo is acclaimed worldwide for his genre-spanning selection, technical skills and explosive stage presence and energy that he brings to shows. He’s known just as much for unearthing an older rare song as he is in breaking a fresh new one, and of course making them fit together. There’s nobody that moves the crowd like Cosmo.



July 12 Brotha Taaj



Brotha Taaj, a man of the people who is devoted to collective work and responsibility. The Boston native made his way to Philly in 2009 via Temple University and through his experience there as DJ Taaj found his voice as an organizer and facilitator. Since then, he has been steadfast in developing large scale community gatherings, most notably through Block Parties and Corporate Conferences. Co-Founder and Host of the All-Love Block Party, which originally started during his college years to unite the students with the local community, has now grown to be one of Philadelphia’s premiere annual independently produced outdoor summer experiences. With Taaj, the goal is always unity through collaboration and cooperative economics. Using his voice, DJ skills and event production experience brings any event full circle with energetic performance equipped to create memorable experiences from Boston to Philly to around the United States.



With over 10+ years of experience leading the end-to-end management, promotion, and execution of special events with prowess, Taaj is the Event Planner you need for any type of event production. He maintains a proven ability to curate grassroots marketing campaigns to create innovative experiences that generate and retain loyal supporters. The intimate understanding of community engagement, public relations and socioeconomic diversity allows him to engage diverse communities.



July 19 Aura



DJ Aura (Half Jawn/ Half Amazing) hails from the musically rich city of Philadelphia. She's spent the most of her life as modern nomad as an Army brat. Her transient childhood gave her the opportunity to absorb music from various areas of this country and the world. Her love of music bought her to turntablism. She has provided the musical backdrop for poetry slams, various art exhibits, b-boy jams and sneaker exhibitions; and has proven herself a tastemaker by rocking dance floors throughout Philadelphia. Aura has been able to hold her own among Philly's most legendary DI's. Creating all-inclusive spaces and building community is the center of her praxis and her artistic inspiration. Her style and range aren’t limited to a genre; she creates sonic experiences that take folks on a soulful, eclectic journey via House, Soul, Disco, R&B, and everything in between.



July 26 Rebel Foster



Community motivates everything Philadelphia DJ, Rebel Foster, does — his artistry is galvanized by the idea music brings people together. His moniker is literal and speaks to his wide variety in styles, he’s known for switching up styles from house to hip-hop, trap to soul. With his hit party All the Cutz at the Blind Barber, he’s been capturing every party goers attention each month. Rebel Foster has been co-signed by major DJs in the industry, including Matthew Law, DJ Aktive, and Cosmo Baker, and has become a known name in the Philadelphia music community.”



August 2 Bobby Flowers



Bobby Flowers fka DJ Lean Wit It is a diverse artist with a portfolio that includes music, theater and visual arts. He has shared stages with several international recording artists including Black Eyed Peas, Burna Boy, Ty Dolla Sign, Raekwon, Manny Fresh, Sango and Jazmine Sullivan. Bobby Flowers' unique and infectious sound has been home to many popular venues around the world including Fela Kuti's New Afrika Shrine. He has also been a community advocate for youth by providing mentorship in the Philadelphia area as well as Lagos, Nigeria. Blazing a trail of musical experimentation and collaborations has positioned Bobby Flowers on a path entering the global arena and setting it on fire.



August 9 Dommis



Philly-based DJ Dommis has a decade of professional DJing experience and the knowledge, ear, and skill to move virtually any crowd. Dommis was influenced very early in life by the Philly Soul Classics heard in his grandmother’s car on his way home from school each day; he later became immersed in the menagerie of sounds that exist in both the foundations of Hip Hop & House Music. To this day, those influences are still at the center of the DJ Dommis sound.



Over the past six years, Dommis has been providing a unique experience for dancefloors across a variety of nightlife scenes in Philadelphia. In early 2019, he created The Sampler, an event that pairs music trivia with audio from original samples used in contemporary popular music. The first of its kind in Philly, this event further developed his reputation as a newer-generation DJ that is both forward-thinking while remaining true to the legacy of the music and nightclubs that paved the way.



Dommis' aim is to create a space where the dancefloor is a sanctuary, where friends are made, and where the music speaks for itself.



August 16 Aktive



Philly’s own DJ Aktive has been spinning professionally for the past 18 years, DJ Aktive has made serious moves in his career that has taken him literally around the world with some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names, including Janet Jackson, Diddy, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nas, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Estelle,Marsha Ambrosius, The Roots, Tyga and Queen Latifah, to name a few.



A master turntablist and “must-have” DJ of choice when it comes to big-name tours, VIP celebrity events, radio shows and TV appearances. DJ Aktive knows instinctively the power of energy the music has to make or break any event. Whether spinning at a backyard BBQ for family or a stadium packed with thousands of fans, DJ Aktive uses his uncanny ability to immediately tune into what people want to hear and create a party atmosphere. By honing his skills, blending, beat juggling and mixing songs, DJ Aktive has captured the attention of fans worldwide with his unique brand of popular, highly entertaining shows. It’s also what has earned him a reputation as the hardest working DJ in the biz with an impressive track record to back it up.



August 23 KingSpy



Philly bred Malik Robinson aka DJ Kingspy is known to bring passion and energy to each one of his sets. With only 7 years in the game, Kingspy has solidified himself as one of the go-to DJs for the hottest parties in the city. From Philly institutions like Silk City to upscale hanging at The W Hotel, Kingspy pairs his diverse and mature selection of music with a fun and upbeat attitude for all to enjoy.



August 31 Nashirah



Rising out of West Philadelphia, Nashirah is a selector who knows no boundaries. Starting out at a small family owned restaurant, Nashirah quickly worked her way up, securing resident spots as a resident DJ for some of the most prominent venues and bars in Philadelphia. Nashirah has founded popular events such as Beats and Babes and Interna$hional Bounce, building a reputation for playing uptempo music ranging from staccato club music to sounds of the African Diaspora.



Additional perks for SIPS at The Balcony Bar include free WiFI throughout the Kimmel Center, plus ticket giveaways during the summer for coming shows and events.



Balcony Bar at The Kimmel Center is located at 300 S. Broad Street, with the entrance through the Main Doors off of Broad Street. Before SIPS come and enjoy the brand new Garces Trading Company @ Kimmel and after SIPS head downstairs for dinner at Volvér.



For more about The Balcony Bar and updates on food, drink and entertainment, visit @garcesevents.



For more about Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, visit www.kimmelculturalcampus.org and follow @kimmelculturalcampus. For more about Chef Jose Garces and Garces Events, visit www.garcesevents.com and follow @chefjosegarces @garcesevents on social media.





ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA AND KIMMEL CENTER, INC. (POKC)



On June 17, 2021, The Philadelphia Orchestra and The Kimmel Cultural Campus announced a pathbreaking partnership to create a brighter, more inclusive, innovative cultural future for Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. On December 2, 2021, the new organization was formally ratified, and is now reimagining the power of the arts to bring joy, create community, and effect change—to uplift all Philadelphians. We bring the greatest performances and most impactful education and community programs, in-person and digitally, to the diverse audiences of our city and beyond.



ABOUT CHEF JOSE GARCES



Iron Chef, father, husband, James Beard Award-winner, entrepreneur, and food innovator, Chef Jose Garces is known as a leading culinary authority of Spanish and Latin-American food. From the Spanish tapas at Amada, his first restaurant, to the playful Japanese street food at Okatshe in Atlantic City, Chef Garces continually pushes the boundaries of culinary excellence. To learn more, please visit, www.chefgarces.com or follow him on social media.



ABOUT GARCES



Garces is a Philadelphia-based hospitality group specializing in personal dining experiences rooted in the rich cultural traditions and culinary vision of renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces. Taking a heartfelt and creative approach to time-honored recipes and dishes, Garces, in partnership with New Orleans- based Ballard Brands, operates numerous restaurants including Amada, Tinto, Village Whiskey, Volvér, The Olde Bar, Buena Onda and Garces Trading Company in Philadelphia, PA; Amada and Buena Onda in Radnor, PA; and Amada in the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The group also operates Garces Events, a full-service catering and event division; the Garces Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to Philadelphia’s underserved immigrant community. For more information, visit www.GarcesGroup.com and follow on social media.

