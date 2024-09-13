The Bad Boys Of Reggae Inner Circle To Perform at Penn's Peak

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From touring all over the United States with their hit song Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do) the members of Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae are coming to NEPA. Make sure to catch Inner Circle on Friday, October 18 at Penn's Peak (325 Maury Rd) in Jim Thorpe, PA at 8 pm.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys (Bad Boys Bad Boys Whacha Gonna Do). Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is now certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release. Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

"We look forward to performing in Pennsylvania and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

For more information please visit www.badboysofreggae.com or to purchase tickets please for the October 18th show in Pennsylvania, visit Bands in Town https://bnds.us/lbve18.

