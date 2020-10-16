Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Annenberg Center Presents Tivon Pennicott Duo

Article Pixel

The performance will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 22.

Oct. 16, 2020  
The Annenberg Center Presents Tivon Pennicott Duo

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Tivon Pennicott Duo, streamed live from the Annenberg Center on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning tenor sax player Tivon Pennicott makes his Annenberg Center debut with this performance. Known for his innovative, original compositions, whose sound "is sweet to listen to, like drinking warm honey" (All About Jazz), Pennicott will be joined by drummer Kenneth Salters, a regular on Manhattan's West Village independent jazz scene.

Says Pennicott, "Kenneth and I have a connection and desire to catch the wave of musical bliss. Over the last 10 years of creating music together in New York City, we now could practically finish each other's musical sentences within our grooves of streams of consciousness. For [the] program, expect a musical conversation that conveys our personal opinions and sense of purpose in these particular times. We are a sax and drums duo. We are the duo dialogue."

A live Q&A, incorporating questions from the audience, will be included in the show. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: Next on Stage College Top 15 Announced Tonight at 7pm ET with Guest Judge Jackie Burns!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Top 15 Announced Tonight at 8pm ET!
  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!