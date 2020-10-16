The Annenberg Center Presents Tivon Pennicott Duo

The performance will be livestreamed on Thursday, October 22.

The Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents Tivon Pennicott Duo, streamed live from the Annenberg Center on Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM.

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning tenor sax player Tivon Pennicott makes his Annenberg Center debut with this performance. Known for his innovative, original compositions, whose sound "is sweet to listen to, like drinking warm honey" (All About Jazz), Pennicott will be joined by drummer Kenneth Salters, a regular on Manhattan's West Village independent jazz scene.

Says Pennicott, "Kenneth and I have a connection and desire to catch the wave of musical bliss. Over the last 10 years of creating music together in New York City, we now could practically finish each other's musical sentences within our grooves of streams of consciousness. For [the] program, expect a musical conversation that conveys our personal opinions and sense of purpose in these particular times. We are a sax and drums duo. We are the duo dialogue."

A live Q&A, incorporating questions from the audience, will be included in the show. Visit AnnenbergCenter.org for more information.

