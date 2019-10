The 25th Annual Barrymore Awards were held in South Philly and awarded $92,000 in grants to artists and organizations.

The 2019 ceremony included a new Outstanding Outdoor Theatre Production category, and a new trophy designed by Sharif Pendleton, Philadelphia Laser & Industrial Design.

In addition, the Honorary Committee pre-show reception featured Martha Stuckey and the rooftop after-party Celebration showcased Alain "DJ AQ" Adams.

2019 Barrymore Award Recipients





