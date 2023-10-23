Temple Theaters to Present XANADU in November

Get ready to roll into a mystical world of glitter, glitz, glamour, and roller disco magic! XANADU was nominated for multiple Tony and Drama Desk awards in its premiere season in 2008, including Best Musical and Outstanding Choreography, and ended up winning Outstanding Book of a Musical from the Drama Desk Awards. A jukebox musical of the highest caliber, XANADU has been called "irresistible" by the New York Times and "probably the most fun you'll have" in The New Yorker.

XANADU, with a book written by Douglas Carter Beane with Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar is directed and choreographed by Temple MFA student Dylan Cole, and performed by local Temple Theaters actors. Temple's show runs November 10th-15th 2023 in Randall Theater, 2020 N. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA *but has already sold out!

The show broke a one-day box office record the day after reviews came out for its Broadway production, and Temple is keeping with this tradition: Temple's XANADU's sold weeks before opening night! Patrons without reserved tickets can arrive up to an hour before any performance to be put on a waitlist.

XANADU is a wild and hilarious campy disco musical comedy takes the audience to a land where love and dreams collide on wheels. When Kira, a muse from Ancient Greece, is sent to 1980's Venice Beach she sets out to inspire struggling artist, Sonny Malone. However, a curse from her jealous sisters, make her fall in love with him. I know, with a mortal?

Madcap comedy and Disco goodness ensue in a show that is full of twists and turns certain to have you rolling. Prepare to be blown away and believing in the magic of XANADU.

COVID POLICIES FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON

Temple University continues to be informed by guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the City of Philadelphia. Masking is no longer a requirement in Philadelphia, and is optional in indoor, non-healthcare spaces at Temple University. Due to the size of our venues, and for the safety of our unmasked performers, we strongly encourage audience members to be masked. Additionally, we ask any patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please coordinate with the Box Office to reschedule their visit. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information.

ABOUT TEMPLE THEATERS

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.

XANADU

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

Directed and Choreographed by Dylan Cole

November 10th-15th, 2023 (10th, 12th & 15th at 7:30pm and 12th at 2:00pm)

Artistic Team

Director/ Choreographer - Dylan Cole

Asst. Director - Bari Rose Secondino

Music Director - George Hemcher

Asst. Choreographer - Yana Vilchynskaya

Scenic Designer - Fred Duer

Costume Designer - Becky Wetzel

Lighting Designer - Jason Norris

Sound Designer - Darren West

Projections Designer - Liam Shaffer

Production Stage Manager - Sam Cashion

Stage Manager - Sam Stoffel

Cast

Sonny- Adeleke Goring (u/s Thomas DalCeredo)

Kira/ Clio- Dierdre Tobin (u/s Taryn Murphy)

Danny Maguire/Zeus- Michael Kozloski (u/s James Maloney)

Melpomene- Curtis Harris (u/s Maria Mohajir)

Calliope- Ben Carino (u/s Capri Hill)

Erato/Siren/80/s Singer/Hera- Alexis Goode

Thalia/Siren/80's Singer/ Cyclops/Young Danny- Thomas DalCeredo

Euterpe/Siren/40's Singer/Thetis- Jasmine Villaroel

Terpsicore/Siren/ 40s Singer/ Hermes- Taryn Murphy

Swing- Sydney Davis

Swing- James Maloney

Swing- Maria Mohajir

Swing- Yana Vilchynskaya