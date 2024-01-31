Temple Theaters to Present PIPPIN in February

Join in on the journey of a young prince searching for magic and what it might mean to live a truly great and exciting life. With an award-winning score and always scintillating choreography, Pippin is a perennial favorite.

PIPPIN, directed by Peter Reynolds, will be performed February 22nd-29th, 2024 in the Tomlinson Theater (1301 W. Norris St., Philadelphia, PA) featuring Temple student performers. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: Click Here

PIPPIN was first performed on Broadway in 1973 directed by the legendary Bob Fosse. Nominated for five Tony awards and five Drama Desk Awards, it marked the beginning of illustrious careers for both Fosse and composer Stephen Schwartz (WICKED). PIPPIN returned to Broadway in 2013, quickly scooping up the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as several other awards.

"I grew up listening to the original Broadway cast album," director Peter Reynolds said about the piece, and now he "feel[s] incredibly fortunate to tell this story with colleagues and students I admire." Reynolds also mentioned how exciting it was to be working on an early Stephen Schwartz piece. "PIPPIN is early Stephen Schwartz - wonderful, exuberant early Stephen Schwartz. So many people only know Stephen Schwartz from Wicked, but will fall in love with 1970s Schwartz too."

Productions of PIPPIN historically provide a unique and intrinsic collaboration between director and choreographer. Reynolds said of choreographer Shannon Murphy, "I have been excited from day one about seeing my colleague Shannon Murphy interpret the legendary Bob Fosse dances through her lens. She is a marvelous, original artist, and her take on this music and dance is going to be special." Murphy said of the process, "[Reynolds] has given me a lot of space to create the choreography in my own way. We are different in many ways but mesh really well. We talk a lot about the best practices to keep the bar raised and embolden the students to make big choices..... I am so inspired by them, and I want to showcase their performative choices too!"

PIPPIN is a powerhouse musical filled with laughs, tragedy, angst, sensuality, brutal honesty and glorious dancing telling a tale about growing up and what it really means to make a life spectacular .

COVID POLICIES FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON

Temple University continues to be informed by guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the City of Philadelphia. Masking is no longer a requirement in Philadelphia, and is optional in indoor, non-healthcare spaces at Temple University. Due to the size of our venues, and for the safety of our unmasked performers, we strongly encourage audience members to be masked. Additionally, we ask any patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please coordinate with the Box Office to reschedule their visit. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information.

ABOUT TEMPLE THEATERS

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.

PIPPIN

By Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson

Directed by Peter Reynolds

February 8-10th, 2024 (8th, 9th & 10th at 7:30pm and 10th at 2:00pm)

Artistic Team

Director: Peter Renolds

Asst. Director: Josiah Fickes

Music Director: Jack Denman

Choreographer: Shannon Murphy

Technical Director: Andy Frank

Set Designer: April Thomson

Costume Designer: Dinorah Guillen

Lighting Designer: Liam Shaffer

Sound Designer: Julia Garibaldi

Props Master: Amanda Hatch

Stage Manager: Erin McHugh

Cast

Leading Player: Curtis Harris (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)

Leading Player: Eliana Pinckney (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)

Pippin: Thomas DalCeredo (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)

Pippin: Blake Levinson (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)

Charles: Jacob Hammerman

Lewis: Jacob Schmidek

Fastrada: Grace Browning

Berthe: Zoe Necowitz

Catherine: Alisia Alvarez (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)

Catherine: Fiona Moser (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)

Theo: Kai Fizzano

Players: Morgan Bailey, Melanie Becker, Jayson Brown, Sydney Davis (Berthe cover), Malcolm Ellis, Nigel Grant (Charles cover), Jack Habicht, Kasey Lazan (Dance Captain), Abby Rainwater, Christian Santiago, Ka-Deen Scarlett, Noah Sickman (Lewis cover), Yana Vilchynskaya (Fastrada cover), Emily Walters

Swings: Cady Kanode, Gerson Malave