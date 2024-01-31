Temple Theaters to Present PIPPIN in February

Performances from February 22nd-29th, 2024 at the Tomlinson Theater in Philadelphia.
POPULAR
Join in on the journey of a young prince searching for magic and what it might mean to live a truly great and exciting life. With an award-winning score and always scintillating choreography, Pippin is a perennial favorite.
PIPPIN, directed by Peter Reynolds, will be performed February 22nd-29th, 2024 in the Tomlinson Theater (1301 W. Norris St., Philadelphia, PA) featuring Temple student performers. Tickets can be purchased through this ticketing link: Click Here
PIPPIN was first performed on Broadway in 1973 directed by the legendary Bob Fosse. Nominated for five Tony awards and five Drama Desk Awards, it marked the beginning of illustrious careers for both Fosse and composer Stephen Schwartz (WICKED). PIPPIN returned to Broadway in 2013, quickly scooping up the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as several other awards.
"I grew up listening to the original Broadway cast album," director Peter Reynolds said about the piece, and now he "feel[s] incredibly fortunate to tell this story with colleagues and students I admire." Reynolds also mentioned how exciting it was to be working on an early Stephen Schwartz piece. "PIPPIN is early Stephen Schwartz - wonderful, exuberant early Stephen Schwartz. So many people only know Stephen Schwartz from Wicked, but will fall in love with 1970s Schwartz too."
Productions of PIPPIN historically provide a unique and intrinsic collaboration between director and choreographer. Reynolds said of choreographer Shannon Murphy, "I have been excited from day one about seeing my colleague Shannon Murphy interpret the legendary Bob Fosse dances through her lens. She is a marvelous, original artist, and her take on this music and dance is going to be special." Murphy said of the process, "[Reynolds] has given me a lot of space to create the choreography in my own way. We are different in many ways but mesh really well. We talk a lot about the best practices to keep the bar raised and embolden the students to make big choices..... I am so inspired by them, and I want to showcase their performative choices too!"
PIPPIN is a powerhouse musical filled with laughs, tragedy, angst, sensuality, brutal honesty and glorious dancing telling a tale about growing up and what it really means to make a life spectacular .
Temple University continues to be informed by guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the City of Philadelphia. Masking is no longer a requirement in Philadelphia, and is optional in indoor, non-healthcare spaces at Temple University. Due to the size of our venues, and for the safety of our unmasked performers, we strongly encourage audience members to be masked. Additionally, we ask any patron who is exhibiting symptoms to please coordinate with the Box Office to reschedule their visit. Visit the university's COVID-19 Resource Hub for additional information.
Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.
By Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson
Directed by Peter Reynolds
February 8-10th, 2024 (8th, 9th & 10th at 7:30pm and 10th at 2:00pm)
Artistic Team
Director: Peter Renolds
Asst. Director: Josiah Fickes
Music Director: Jack Denman
Choreographer: Shannon Murphy
Technical Director: Andy Frank
Set Designer: April Thomson
Costume Designer: Dinorah Guillen
Lighting Designer: Liam Shaffer
Sound Designer: Julia Garibaldi
Props Master: Amanda Hatch
Stage Manager: Erin McHugh
Cast
Leading Player: Curtis Harris (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)
Leading Player: Eliana Pinckney (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)
Pippin: Thomas DalCeredo (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)
Pippin: Blake Levinson (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)
Charles: Jacob Hammerman
Lewis: Jacob Schmidek
Fastrada: Grace Browning
Berthe: Zoe Necowitz
Catherine: Alisia Alvarez (2/22, 2/24, 2/25, 2/28)
Catherine: Fiona Moser (2/23, 2/24, 2/27, 2/29)
Theo: Kai Fizzano
Players: Morgan Bailey, Melanie Becker, Jayson Brown, Sydney Davis (Berthe cover), Malcolm Ellis, Nigel Grant (Charles cover), Jack Habicht, Kasey Lazan (Dance Captain), Abby Rainwater, Christian Santiago, Ka-Deen Scarlett, Noah Sickman (Lewis cover), Yana Vilchynskaya (Fastrada cover), Emily Walters
Swings: Cady Kanode, Gerson Malave
Videos
|FAITH HEALER
Lantern Theater Company (2/01-3/03)
|Holiday Show
Town and Country Players (12/13-12/15)
|Malpaso Dance Company
Penn Live Arts (10/06-10/07)
|Mysterion ♦ Doctor of Mentalism
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (3/23-3/23)
|Danielle Schwartz ♦ Messages From Your Loved Ones
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (3/22-3/22)
|Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (5/09-5/11)
|JACK Quartet: Beautiful Trouble
Harold Prince Theatre (2/02-2/02)
|Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence
Zellerbach Theatr (2/09-2/09)
|Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (1/06-2/24)
|An Evening with William H. Macy and screening of Fargo
Keswick Theatre (3/15-3/15)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You