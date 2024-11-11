Temple Theater to Present THE TEMPEST in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A storm brews deep in the Mediterranean sea. A storm of unnatural origin that leaves a trail of unnatural consequences in its wake. A world renowned Shakespearean classic, The Tempest served as the swan song to one of if not the most influential eras in theater history.

From The Tempest director Douglas C Wager: "What the audience can expect is a very unusually theatrical and magical engagement with the performance. The play is basically a fantasy, and theatrical elements that make it very engaging from an audience point of view, and a story that is suspenseful and yet comical, compelling and easy to follow. The characters are very accessible." Wager continues, "The language and characters of the play are very heightened and poetic, it's a heightened reality. Which can seem very impenetrable for the audience, until you really start to listen."

Directed by Douglas C. Wager, The Tempest will debut at the Tomilson theater from December 5th to December 8th. Starting time is 7:30 PM on the 5th and 6th, 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM on the 7th, and 2:00 PM on the 8th. Tickets are available from October 18th-20th, purchasing link provided below.

Written by William Shakespeare, The Tempest is theorized by scholars to be the last play Shakespeare wrote as a sole playwright, first performed by The King's Men at Whitehall Palace on November 1st 1611. Being made in the 1600's the original play didn't receive any official awards, besides global acclaim and cementing Shakespeare's name in history. The use of magic and illusion to convey the illusion of justice makes The Tempest one of Shakespeare's more influential pieces in his impressive playwright career.

Temple University is proud to display its version of this Shakespearian classic. The cast and crew have worked around the clock to make this iteration a production to remember.

Creative Team: Director: Doug Wager; Assistant Director: Taylor Harlow; Junior Assistant Director: Hardik Gupta; Vocal Director: Lynne Innerst; Dramaturg: Hardik Gupta; Choreographer: Yana Vilchynskaya; Stage Manager: Anna Szymanski; Scenic Designer: Cory Steiger; Puppet and Props Construction: Naia Morgan; Costume Designer: Cory Steiger; Lighting Designer: Jason Norris; Sound Designer: Joe Barsanti; Director of Production: Kyle Amick

Cast: Jacob Challenger: Prospero; Ella Gosner: Miranda; Alisia Alvarez: Ariel; Paul Scheb: Caliban; Adeleke Goring: Ferdinand; Myles Knight: Alonso; Alana McCullen: Antonia; Anthony Cosgrove: Sebastian; Lauren Alston: Gonzala; Joel DeJesus-Pecheco: Adrian; Zenande Simani: Francisco; Jamie Powell: Trinculo; Blake Levinson: Stephano; Jacob Hammerman & James Williams: Master & Boatswain

Ensemble: Lauren Alston, Emily Walters, Fiona Moser, Jacob Hammerman, Erin Haugen, Amanda Henry, Jeremy Mitchell, Shannon Mohan, James Williams, Ronnie McCoy, Noah Jenckes.

Understudies: Emily Walters: Gonzala; Jeremy Mitchel: Prospero; Joel De Jesus-Pacheco: Trinculo; Ronnie McCoy: Ferdinand; Erin Haugen: Ariel; James Williams: Alonso; Noah Jenckes: Stephano; Shannon Mohan: Miranda; Fiona Moser: Antonia; Jacob Hammerman: Caliban.

ABOUT TEMPLE THEATERS

Located on the northern edge of the Avenue of the Arts, Temple Theaters, is the production arm of the Department of Theater, a program that has established itself as a destination for some of the finest university theater training in the nation. Temple University's Department of Theater offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in acting, design, directing, musical theater, playwriting and theater education. As part of Center for Performing and Cinematic Arts, the School of Theater, Film and Media Arts offers hallmark programs in theater, film and media arts that engage students with nationally and internationally recognized faculty and fuse the high-quality training with rigorous scholarship and artistry.

