TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA Musical to be Presented at Shakespeare In Clark Park This Summer

The musical is a fusion of danceable pop, stirring soul, electrifying rock, creative storytelling, and biting social commentary.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

This summer, from July 26 through July 30, the popular West Philadelphia theater company will perform Shakespeare with a musical twist. With music by Galt MacDermot and lyrics by John Guare, this 1971 Tony Award-winning, ground-breaking adaptation of the Bard's sixteenth-century comedy is a fusion of danceable pop, stirring soul, electrifying rock, creative storytelling, and biting social commentary.

"This summer's production is more than just entertainment," says guest Artistic Director, Shamus. "It's a powerful response to the rising tide of hate and discrimination against LGBTQ+ and other groups. The message is clear: no one can flourish without self-love. The production also boldly confronts issues of war mongering and the ever-widening wealth gap."

The cast includes some of Philadelphia's exciting young theatrical talent. Camille E. Young (Theatre Horizon, Delaware Theatre Company, Theatre Exile) is the object of everyone's affection as Silvia. Donovan Lockett (Philadelphia Theatre Company) returns to Shakespeare in Clark Park as her lover Eglamour. Lex Thammavong (Delaware Shakespeare, Theatre Horizon, Media Theater) plays the hilarious Lucetta. Anthony Crosby (Die-Cast, EgoPo, Barrymore Awards nominee) is the lecherous Thurio. Wyatt Flynn (Hum'n'bards, Jaffe St Queer Productions) portrays the dog devoted Launce. Andrew Carroll returns to Philadelphia as the charismatically nefarious Duke. Recent local graduates Vanesa Gomez and Kerlin Pyun and current student Bryant Fleming also add their splendid voices to the show.

Choreographer Tiara Nock has created dances that start onstage and spill into the audience. Music Director Kennedy McAlister leads the players through a myriad of musical numbers, with Barrymore Awards nominee Chris Sannino and Michael Morrongiello orchestrating an improved sound system.

Opening night is Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Clark Park, 4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104. Weather permitting, the outdoor performances continue through Sunday, July 30, at 7:00 each evening. The grassy "bowl" in the park is a natural amphitheater and friendly setting to bring picnic baskets and folding chairs for a night of revelry under the stars.

As a socially conscious community organization, Shakespeare in Clark Park offers its performances for free, but encourages all who are able to contribute to meeting the production costs of these joyful public events. If you would like to make a donation, go to https://gofund.me/35c95d8a. To learn more, go to Click Here

About Shakespeare in Clark Park

Shakespeare in Clark Park is a theater company committed to presenting free, outdoor productions of Shakespeare's plays, creating a cultural event accessible to the Clark Park neighborhood and the greater Philadelphia area. While engaging the community and expanding Philadelphia's summertime cultural scene, Shakespeare in Clark Park re-imagines the world of the park through the works of Shakespeare. We hold a core value that public art is both important and necessary, and we are committed to continuing to provide access to free and surprising performance in a community-centered environment. We believe in the continuing value of presenting Shakespeare's work while interrogating it through a contemporary lens, and that participating in this cultural tradition allows for an extraordinary level of self-recognition and personal fulfillment for audiences and artists alike.

Two Gents Creative Team

Director: Shamus

Music Director: Kennedy McAlister

Choreographer: Tiara Nock

Sound Design: Chris Sannino and Michael Morrongiello

Lighting Design: Isabella Gill-Gomez

Costume Design: Anna Sorrentino

Scenic Design: Vic Gill-Gomez

Performance Schedule

(At the "bowl" in Clark Park, 4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104)

  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Recommended For You