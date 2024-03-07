THE ZOO STORY Comes to Plays and Players in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plays and Players will present Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story, their first fully produced non-co-production since 2017! This classic one-act explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication, social disparity and dehumanization in a materialistic world. A man (Kevin Bergen) sits peacefully reading in the sunlight in Central Park. There enters a second man (Robert Daponte). He is a young, unkempt and undisciplined vagrant where the first is neat, ordered, well-to-do and conventional. The vagrant is a soul in torture and rebellion. He longs to communicate so fiercely that he frightens and repels his listener. He is a man drained of all hope who, in his passion for company, seeks to drain his companion. With provocative humor and unrelenting suspense, the young savage slowly, but relentlessly, brings his victim down to his own atavistic level as he relates a story about his visit to the zoo.

“What happens when two people of two backgrounds meet and hope to find understanding? What happens when we allow people to be who they are but also [explore] the theme of nature vs nurture? Those themes are still very relevant and applicable to today's society, and we can see ourselves in these characters,” says director Steven A. Wright.

Performances will be in the Skinner Studio (3rd floor) April 3rd to 14th, with 7:30pm shows Wednesday through Saturday, and 3pm shows Sundays. Tickets are $25, with discounts and free tickets available for Plays & Players’ members. There are also a limited number of Pay What You Decide tickets available through Philly Theatre Week.