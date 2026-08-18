THE SHAWNEE ORIGINAL PLAYWRIGHT SERIES Festival to Return to Shawnee Playhouse
One ticket grants admission to the full weekend of premieres and readings by writers including Bara Swain and Dan Borengasser.
The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, presents The Shawnee Original Playwright Series Theatre Festival, for one weekend only, from August 21st through August 23rd, 2026. One ticket includes admission to the entire weekend festival.
The Shawnee Original Playwright Series (S.O.P.S.) is a three-day, summer theatre festival that showcases a variety of award-winning, world premiere productions of short, one-act, and full length plays and musicals, that are exclusively produced, directed, read, and performed at The Shawnee Playhouse, under the executive direction of veteran thespian, Midge McClosky. Each year, The Shawnee Playhouse produces original submitted works of local and surrounding area playwrights.
Friday, August 21, 2026
3 PM – STARS Camp World Premiere Play!
6 PM – 2026/2027 Finalists
One-Act Play Reading – 30-Minute Segment
Ring Around the Peonies by Karen Campion
Short Play Reading – 10 Minutes
The Wedding Topper by Dan Borengasser
7 PM – World Premiere Productions & Finalist Readings
World Premiere Production – Honorable Mention, One-Act Play
Leviathan by Kevin Stuart Brodie
World Premiere Production – 3rd Place, Short Play
Really? This is it? by Caroline Lapinski
Pennsylvania Premiere Production – 2nd Place, Short Play
Sugar by Jennifer O'Grady
2026/2027 Finalist – Short Play Readings
Once an Actor by Eric Wiley
Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush by Rich Strack
Saturday, August 22, 2026
1 PM – 2026/2027 Finalist
One-Act Play Reading – 30-Minute Segment
Creature Comforts by Joe Kelley
2 PM – World Premiere Productions & Finalist Readings
World Premiere Production – 1st Place, Short Play
Goodbye by Ryan Fogler
World Premiere Production – Honorable Mention, One-Act Play
ABANDONED by Bara Swain
2026/2027 Finalist – One-Act Play Reading
The Fish and the Floater by Bara Swain
2026/2027 Finalists – Short Play Readings
The Girl on the Beach by Rose-Mary Harrington
Stuck Fast by Rex McGregor
Dinner Break
6 PM – 2026/2027 Finalists
One-Act Play Reading – 30-Minute Segment
Ruthie's Apple Pie by David Margolis
7 PM – World Premiere Production & Finalist Reading
World Premiere Production – 3rd Place, One-Act Play
Rain or Shine by Joe Kelley
2026/2027 Finalist – One-Act Play Reading
Mail Order by Rachel White
Sunday, August 23, 2026
12 PM – 2026/2027 Finalists
Full-Length Play Reading – 30-Minute Segment
Bones of Contention by Keith Burridge
2 PM – World Premiere Productions
World Premiere Production – 2nd Place, One-Act Play
The Portrait by Alan D. Maislen
World Premiere Production – 1st Place, One-Act Play
Copernicus, Darwin, and Freud Walk into a Bar by Dan Borengasser
3 PM – 2026/2027 Finalists
Full-Length Play Readings – 30-Minute Segments
I Do Not Love You Margaret Drearwood by Madge Storm Beletsky
James Hemings by Gino DiIorio
Saranac 1931 by Kathy Kafer
Summer Theatre Festival Schedule & Tickets
The Summer Theatre Festival will run from 3-9 PM on Friday, August 21; 2-8 PM on Saturday, August 22; and 12-5 PM on Sunday, August 23.
Tickets are $30 for the entire three-day festival.
For more information on specific show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093. Enjoy the festival!
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Josh Turner
Warner Theatre (12/03-12/03)
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Blank
Prima Theatre (9/11-9/27)
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Assassins
The Greer Cabaret Theater (8/20-8/23)
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Is This Thing On?
Yellow Bicycle Theatre (9/08-9/10)
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Trauma Queen
The Lemonade Stand (9/16-9/27)
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My Carmilla
Skinner Studio at Plays and Players (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
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LIGEIA by Edgar Allan Poe
Asian Arts Initiative (9/16-9/19)
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The Moth Storyslam: Nine To Five
Punch Line Philly (9/01-9/01)
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Will Fern ♦ He Brings The Party
Smoke & Mirrors Theater (8/28-8/29)
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Walnut Street Theatre''s COME FROM AWAY The Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (4/13-5/30)