ELF THE MUSICAL JR. to Launch Ten-Week Musical Theatre Intensive at Shawnee Playhouse

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The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will be hosting a ten-week S.T.A.R.S. Academy Elf Jr. Musical Theatre Intensive, specifically designed for homeschool and cyber students that are in kindergarten through twelfth grade, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 1pm until 4pm, beginning on September 28th, 2026 through December 9th, 2026, with a guaranteed culmination of three performances for all participants, at The Shawnee Playhouse, on December 10th, 12th, and 13th, 2026.

All intensive participants will be cast in roles for this production, and will receive musical direction, choreography, professional mentoring, and training from veteran performer and thespian, Joseph Ambrosia.

Bring the holiday magic to life on stage with this uniquely scheduled ten-week theatre intensive, designed specifically for nontraditional students! Tailored for cyber, online, and homeschooled performers, this program offers the same high-caliber production experience as our other popular youth intensives, such as Beetlejuice Jr., Finding Nemo KIDS!, and 42nd Street Youth Edition, during convenient, flexible daytime hours. Under the professional leadership of the incredibly talented Joseph Ambrosia, students will hone their acting, vocal, and dance skills, while working together to stage a full production of Elf Jr.

In this heart-warming musical, Santa narrates the story of Buddy, an apparently oversized elf, who has been raised in the North Pole. During the lead up to Christmas, Buddy overhears the other elves discussing how he is really a human but hasn't realized that. He is devastated and Santa must reveal to his wannabe elf that baby Buddy mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag of gifts on Christmas Eve many years ago and was transported to the North Pole on Santa's return home. With Santa's blessing, Buddy decides to travel to New York City to find his real father (who is on the naughty list). Shocked that his own father could be on the naughty list, he is further astounded that his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa. How can this be? Buddy decides to change the outlook and behavior of his new family and bring the true meaning of Christmas back into New York City. Along the way, he discovers friendship, romance, and his true identity. Elf Jr. is a modern day holiday classic that aims to spread Christmas cheer for all to enjoy!

This unique program is specifically designed for nontraditional students that are looking for comprehensive, flexible performing arts training. Because specific scenes and musical numbers are scheduled in blocks, students are not necessarily required to attend every single rehearsal. The director and choreographer can easily work around personal and academic schedules, provided all known conflicts are submitted prior to the first day of class. Early conflict submissions allow the creative team to build a tailored rehearsal schedule that respects each student's time while ensuring the production stays on track.

This ten-week program is designed to provide intensive instruction in drama, music and dance, while mounting a full-scale junior production, comprised solely of program participants. Prior theatre experience and training is not necessary. All shows will be on stage at The Shawnee Playhouse, and all participants will be assessed and supported through entertaining, hands-on class participation, activities, and auditions to determine casting. There will be a plethora of singing, dancing, acting, and theatre games. Every participant will be cast and will be familiarized with the story of Elf Jr. Cast members will finalize learning the script, the songs, movement, staging, and blocking, whilst having a ton of fun. During the final week of the program (tech week), costumes will be put together and the set will be built. Every cast member will become a seasoned pro and will be ready to wow their audiences. Individual costume sizing and ordering will occur after casting is completed. Spread sparkle, build confidence, and take the stage this season; reserve your performer's spot today!

Intensive pricing is below, and can be paid in three separate installments. A limited number of scholarships are available. Proper footwear and undergarments are required for performances. Tickets for the shows are not included in the program and must be purchased separately. Show tickets are also open to the general public and for groups to purchase.

Intensive and Show Dates, Times, and Ticket Prices are as follows:

1PM-4PM, Mondays and Wednesdays, September 28th through December 9th (Ten Week Intensive)

10:00AM: Thursday, December 10th (Performance)

5:00PM: Saturday, December 12th (Performance)

6:00PM: Sunday, December 13th (Performance)

Intensive Participation Fees are $500.00 for the three weeks, payable in increments of $200.00, $150.00, and $150.00 per week.

Show tickets are $13.00 each for all audience members. Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 for adults and for children ages thirteen to seventeen years old, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old.

For more information on intensive, show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

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