THE N CROWD to End Sawubona Residency, Continue Improv at New Venues
The troupe will perform at Allens Lane Art Center and hall pass following the closure of its South Philadelphia home.
After more than two and a half years of weekly performances at Sawubona Creativity Project, The N Crowd will say goodbye to its longtime South Philadelphia home as the venue prepares to close its doors on December 1.
Since March 2023, Sawubona Creativity Project has served as the home of Philadelphia's longest-running independent improv comedy show. During that time, The N Crowd has performed nearly every Friday night, welcomed thousands of audience members, celebrated its 21st anniversary, and returned to the Philly Fringe Festival after a decade-long absence.
The N Crowd's Friday night performances will continue at Sawubona Creativity Project until their final performance at that venue on Friday, November 13. Following the end of the residency, the troupe will continue its tradition of Friday night improv with special performances at two Philadelphia-area venues.
On Friday, November 20, The N Crowd will return to perform at Allens Lane Art Center in Mt. Airy. The troupe will then present three December performances at hall pass, an artist-powered multidisciplinary collective and project space in Philadelphia, on December 4, December 11, and December 18.
As always, every performance will feature audience suggestions, fast-paced improv comedy games, and a rotating cast creating entirely original scenes on the spot. No scripts, no rehearsed scenes, and no two shows are ever the same. There will be no performances on Black Friday, Christmas Day, or New Year's Day.
Founded in April 2005, The N Crowd is Philadelphia's longest-running independent short-form improv comedy show. Inspired by shows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway?, the troupe creates a unique performance every week using audience suggestions. The diverse rotating cast brings together performers from a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and generations, creating a different show every Friday night.
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