THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Comes to Star Of The Day

Star of the Day has announced casting for The Mystery of Edwin Drood, a musical whodunnit by Rupert Holmes based on the unfinished Charles Dickens novel of the same name.

The musical stages of Charles Dickens' final and unfinished novel The Mystery of Edwin Drood in a style hearkening to British pantomime and music hall genres that had reached a height of popularity around the time of Dickens' death. So, since Dickens never finished the novel, Holmes, the musical's creator, leaves the ending up to the audience every night. That's right! Each audience will get a different ending every night.

The musical first opened on Broadway in 1985 starring Betty Buckley and received five Tony Awards including Best Musical. The revival in 2012 starred Stephanie J. Block and Chita Rivera.

"Drood is a fun-filled experience with a cast that routinely breaks the fourth wall to engage with the audience. The fact that the audience chooses the murderer can make for one interesting evening." ~ Daniel Petrovich, Director

The title character of Edwin Drood/Alice Nutting is played by Emmaus High School student Oliver Thompson. Also joining the cast is Rachel Knappenberger (Rosa Bud/Deirdre Peregrine), Benjamin Ruth (John Jasper/Clive Paget), Nathaniel Lawall (Chairman/Mayor Sapsea), TJ Seislove (Neville Landless/Victor Grinstead), Pandora Beatrix (Reverend Crisparkle/Cedric Moncrieffe), Safran Astra (Durdle/Nick Cricker), Courtney Bodnar (Helena Landless/Janey Conover), Maggie Toner (Princess Puffer/Angela Prysock), Jack Warnke (Bazzard/Phillip Bax), Laura Jones, Abby Holtz, David Carmen round out the ensemble.

Daniel Petrovich directs the production, with choreography by Kirsten Almeida. The creative team also includes music director Benjamin Stefan, scenic and lighting designer Parker Ryan, production assistant Dylan Firestone, and at the helm, Stage Manager Alexis Leon.

The show runs October 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30PM and October 6 & 13 at 3PM. Tickets range between $16.50 - $22 (plus fees). Assigned seating. To purchase tickets visit www.StaroftheDay.org or purchase tickets at the door (cash only) the day of the show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Star of the Day is located in the lower level of St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049. It is an accessible building with free, ample parking.

