THE LION KING JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre

Disney's The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world, and now, you have the opportunity to be immersed in this tale right here in New Holland. The African savannah comes to life on the Cavod stage with Simba, Rafiki, Mufasa, Scar, and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle... and back again in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. You'll be tapping your feet to Hakuna Matata, warming your heart with Can You Feel the Love Tonight, and marveling at The Circle of Life while taking in the talents of young actors from our Lancaster Community.

PERFORMANCES LOCATED AT CAVOD THEATRE:

Friday, April 14th at 7 pm

Saturday, April 15th at 2 pm

Saturday, April 15th at 7 pm

Sunday, April 16th at 4 pm

This production is directed by Cavod's own Alexander Weaver.

Cast Includes: Gracelyn Fulmer as Rafiki, Will Noll as Mufasa, Elise Baloche as Scar, Trenton Breneman as Simba, Yara Makhlouf as Nala, Isaac Baloche as Zazu, Josiah Henne as Timon, Caroline Weber as Pumbaa, Phoenix Blimline as Young Simba, Molly Weiler as Young Nala, Evelyn Johnson as Sarabi, Meghan Miller as Shenzi, Maurice Baloche as Banzai, and Wyatt Haines as Ed. The ensemble includes Elle Herson, Evelyn Chambers, Megan Petersheim, Julia Umholtz, Cailynn Howe, Elizabeth Wagner, Emily Tavalare, Ainsley Stirling, Alaynis Velazquez-Barbosa, Kenzie Beaston, Noelle Suckau, Lindsey Miller, Brandt Esh, Coral Zoeller, Jacqueline Bowers, Juden Baloche, Violet Bartlett, Emily Landis, Norah Ditzler, Maverik Everett, Jaxson Burton, Cole Davis, Madi Esh, David Vonseckendorff and Chloe Durling.

Reserved Seating Ticket: $25; Adult Ticket: $17; Student Ticket: $12; Door Ticket: $19. Tickets can be purchased by calling 717-354-3355 Monday - Thursday, 11 am to 8 pm, or online at Cavod.org.