THE CAFE MOCHA MURDERS Will Be Performed by Pier Players Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Straight off of its hit musical production of The Angry Grammarian, Pier Players Theatre Company will return with the Philadelphia premiere of the murder mystery comedy The Café Mocha Murders. The play is written by Deanna Strasse, directed by Julianne Kastner, and produced by Chelsea Cylinder. The show will run from October 17-20, 2024, at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Old City, Philadelphia.

Despite the raging storm outside, it seems like a perfectly normal night for an employee meeting at the local coffee shop, The Bean Shack. That is ... until the lights go out, and someone winds up dead! In this over-the-top whodunit, it's all about latte art, caffeine content, and the imminent threat of death. Coffee, pastries, snacks, and 21+ beverages will be served. Make sure to stop by The Bean Shack this spooky season for an ideal fall treat ... it will be to die for!

"I think this show is going to be the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season," said Chelsea Cylinder, Pier Players' Founder and Artistic Director, and producer of The Café Mocha Murders. "This intriguing murder mystery story will be an immersive experience with shocking and hilarious twists, and will make for a great night out."

The show's coffee bar set will double as a functional coffee shop. Audience members will be able to go on stage before the show and during intermission to enjoy coffee and pastries and become fully immersed in the action.

"Halloween has always been my favorite holiday," said Julianne Kastner, Pier Players' Marketing Coordinator, and director of The Café Mocha Murders. "As an adult, I'm still chasing that nostalgia - something that makes me feel warm, fuzzy, and, above all, spooky. This production, and working with this cast and creative team, is checking all those seasonal boxes for me. I'm sure it will for you too!"

"This production is also a full-circle moment for our company," added Cylinder. "Our very first show as a company was the popular murder mystery comedy Larry's Late Show. We're so excited to return to the genre that brought us together in the first place, and we can't wait to share our spooky comedy with audiences this Halloween season."

Pier Players Theatre Company recently received local, national, and international attention for its productions of the musical romantic comedy The Angry Grammarian. The company presented the world premiere production in March at Theatre Exile, and, by popular demand, remounted the production in September at the Arden Theatre Company's Arcadia Stage. Their work was Barrymore recommended, named one of the top things to do in Philadelphia, and was also featured in major publications, including The New Yorker. The Café Mocha Murders is being presented just three weeks after the closing of The Angry Grammarian, and features much of the same cast and creative team.

The cast includes Vanessa Torres (she/her) as Soma, Chelsea Cylinder (she/her) as Ivy, Kate Brighter (she/her) as Ida, Ethan Jovanovic (he/him) as Ben, Niamh Sherlock (she/her) as Mel, Abrham Bogale (he/him) as Neil, Erin Coffman (she/her) as Cathi, Nina Vitek (they/them) as Eddie, and Jonathan V Polanco (he/him), Sarah Stryker (she/they), and NAME HERE as Swings.

The creative team includes Chelsea Cylinder (she/her) as Producer, Julianne Kastner (she/they) as Director and Marketing Director/Graphic Designer, Finn Warrick (they/he) as Stage Manager, Kate Brighter (she/her) as Props Designer and Choreographer, Vanessa Torres (she/her) as Costume Designer, Noah Lee (he/him) as Technical Director, and Sam Goldwert (they/them) as Assistant Stage Manager.

Comments