THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Announce New Productions In Cities Across The Globe, From New York To Dublin

The 24 Hour Plays announced details today about an expanded 2023 season, including the 23rd annual The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway celebrity event, which will once again play Town Hall on October 23, 2023, as well as shows in three new cities, the return of The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, episodes of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues and partner events in nine theaters around the world.

In addition, as previously announced, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals returns in July in a new partnership with Pace University.

"The 24 Hour Plays never stop," said artistic director Mark Armstrong, "and this year we're bringing even more communities together. From Broadway to California, from Dublin to Denver, artists everywhere are finding their team and getting to work. During this enormously challenging time for the creation of new work, The 24 Hour Plays are still here, bringing the community together and creating singular evenings of theater where anything can (and does) happen."

The 24 Hour Musicals will return to New York on June 26, 2023 after last year's post-pandemic reboot in Los Angeles, featuring four new musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Participants include David Krumholtz, Amber Ruffin, Sarah Steele, Molly Bernand, and more to be announced soon. Tickets are now on sale at 24hourplays.org/musicals.

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway return for a 23rd annual event at Town Hall on October 23, bringing together stars from theater, film and television to write, rehearse and perform new work in twenty-four hours. The full cast and creative team, including 2023 Tony Award-winning writer David Lindsay-Abaire, will be announced at a later date, but previous participants include everyone from Jesse Eisenberg to Daveed Diggs to Rachel Dratch to Gloria Estefan to Tavi Gevinson.

Playbill joins as lead media sponsor. Tickets are now on sale at 24hourplays.org/broadway.

The 24 Hour Plays Partner Productions also return this year. "Partnerships with theaters and arts organizations around the world are a key part of our mission," said Managing Director Madelyn Paquette. "The 24 Hour Plays bring creative communities everywhere together for one transformative day. Over the next few years, we plan to have partner productions in all 50 states and beyond."

The 24 Hour Plays partner productions across the country and the globe include:

The 24 Hour Plays: International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana on June 23, 2023, featuring new work created by high school students from across the US.

The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis, in partnership with Lone Tree Live and The Dramatists Guild at Theatreworks in Memphis, Tennessee on June 24, 2023.

NEW: The 24 Hour Plays: Andy's Summer Playhouse, in Wilton, New Hampshire on July 7th, 2023, featuring a dynamic collaboration between professional writers and directors and 24 youth performers.

NEW: The 24 Hour Plays: Little Rock at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 31, 2023.

The 24 Hour Plays: Cyprus at Nicosia Municipal Theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus on September 3rd, 2023.

The 24 Hour Plays: Philadelphia, in partnership with InterAct Theatre Company, Simpatico Theatre Company, Inis Nua Theatre, Philadelphia Asian Performing Artists and The Dramatists Guild, at The Drake in Philadelphia, PA on December 4, 2023.

The 24 Hour Plays: Mexico City in Mexico City, Mexico, in December 2023.

The 24 Hour Plays: Dublin, in partnership with Dublin Youth Theatre for an 11th annual event at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland in January 2024.

NEW: The 24 Hour Plays: Denver, in partnership with Curious Theatre Company, in Denver, Colorado on January 26, 2024.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, the critically-acclaimed online series, continues to release new episodes, including a celebration of Broadway's Swings and Understudies in March and a recent episode in support of the WGA Writers Strike. New episodes are scheduled for this fall, in which artists from around the world create new work written, rehearsed, filmed, edited, and posted in 24 hours, when they become available to stream for free on Instagram and Youtube.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, a free professional intensive which brings together a group of talented early-career theater artists for a week of workshops, master classes, panel discussions, career development, and community building each summer, will culminate in a performance at Theatre Row on July 24, 2023. This year's program is presented in partnership with Pace University, and will feature early-career stage managers and designers as part of the cohort for the first time. The full list of participating artists and tickets are available at 24hourplays.org/nationals.

After three years as general manager for The 24 Hour Plays, Madelyn Paquette has moved into the role of Managing Director. Additionally, Jake Beckhard, Serena Berman and Ryan Duncan-Ayala have joined the organization as associate producers in 2023. "This is an exciting moment for us," said Armstrong. "The 24 Hour Plays have already benefited enormously from Madelyn's leadership, especially in steering us through the pandemic years, and we're overjoyed that she'll continue to lead our growth in her new role as Managing Director. Jake, Serena and Ryan have each made enormous contributions to our work over several years, so having them in-house is both a great joy and a tremendous resource for our continued success."

The 24 Hour Plays 2023 season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions from London to Los Angeles, Dublin to Minneapolis, Finland to Mexico and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1200 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are archived in the Library of Congress. www.24hourplays.org.

