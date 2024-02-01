Stunning New Film About Star Glass Artist To Make Philadelphia Area Premiere At Perkins Center In South Jersey

On February 24, Philadelphia and South Jersey art lovers have a special chance to meet internationally acclaimed glass paperweight artist Paul J. Stankard, witness him work in the glass studio, and be among the first to see the brand new documentary about his art and life.

“Paul J. Stankard: Flower and Flame”, a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Daniel R. Collins which celebrates the flamework and studio glass pioneer's work, wit, and wisdom, will make its South Jersey debut at Perkins Center for the Arts in Collingswood on February 24.

“Paul J. Stankard is a living master,” says Kahra Buss, Executive Director of Perkins Center for the Arts. “Though his roots are here in New Jersey, he has exhibited work in more than 70 museums around the world, including the Smithsonian, the Met, Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, and the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. We're honored to welcome Paul to Perkins Center and be among the first in the Philadelphia region to screen his film.”

By blending mysticism with magical realism, Stankard's work features refined, intricate, and lifelike botanical interpretations finely crafted in glass. Inspired by his rural childhood memories and influenced by the poetry of Walt Whitman, Stankard evolved the centuries-old craft tradition of the glass paperweight into a fine art form, battling dyslexia and defying critics on his way to international fame.

For more than 60 years, he has honed his skills in Southern New Jersey, the historic epicenter of American glassmaking. In his 80th year, he is still creating some of the best work of his career.

A $75 deluxe ticket includes the screening, artist's talk, demonstration, and a reception. For the film screening alone, $15 tickets are available. Funds raised will support free glassmaking classes for military veterans at Perkins Center.

Perkins Center for the Arts is a regional, multi-disciplinary arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, New Jersey. With a mission to enrich lives, inspire life-long learning, and cultivate intercultural experiences, Perkins Center for the Arts offers a music conservatory, visual and performing arts classes, exhibitions, concerts, artist-led school residency programs, summer camp, Folklife Center, and community enrichment projects. Visit www.perkinsarts.org.