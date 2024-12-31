Student Blog: The Key to Managing Burnout

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always had many different creative projects happening at once. Scrapbooks, baking, writing stories, sewing, knitting, basically any craft you could think of. However, one creative outlet outshined the rest— musical theater— and I began to really dive into theater in middle school and high school. I participated in my school’s choir and musicals and even helped out in the costume department. It was no surprise that I chose to go to college for theater because it was what I was truly passionate about. After my first semester, however, I was not feeling that same passion. I enjoyed my classes but it was all theater all the time and the new element of having my theater work graded added a level of stress that was not there before.

I decided to change my major to education and only pursue theater as a hobby. That did not last long, as I was back in the theater department by first semester sophomore year. My problem was not a lack of passion, it was that for the first time, I experienced theater burnout. I had completely abandoned all the hobbies of my past to focus on theater. In the theater world, there is somewhat of an expectation to put all of your time and energy into your art, but for me having no other creative outlets led me to feel burnt out and completely unmotivated. I had to reconnect with other aspects of my creative mind. Here are some of my favorite “non-theater” related ways to wind down and freely express my creativity.

Journaling- Look, I know that this is cliche, but it is true, journaling is a great way for someone with a busy mind like myself to get all my thoughts onto paper. I’ve always been a journal keeper since I was in middle school, but it was not until this past summer that my journaling became mentally beneficial. I would mainly complain in my journal or gossip or say things that I believed to be “cathartic” when in reality it was making me feel stuck in whatever negative thoughts I was having. Over the summer, I was going through a tough time; living in Philadelphia at school and being on an empty college campus was making me feel extremely lonely. I was in a huge rut and did not know what to do with myself. I wanted to journal to help myself process the way I was feeling, so I would use journaling prompts from Pinterest to give myself inspiration. When I did not feel like thinking too much I would simply write down affirmations to put my head into a more positive space. This is a great way to start a journal because it gives you a place to start from and you can let your thoughts flow from there.

Another way to journal that is a little more craft-y is Junk Journaling. There is a lot of discourse on Tik Tok about what Junk Journaling is or is not, but that’s what I like to call my art journal. Junk Journaling is essentially gathering little pieces of junk throughout the day to use in a journal spread as a way to collect memories, similar to a scrapbook. I also started junk journaling this summer and I am so excited to start one fresh for 2025!

Crocheting- Somewhat of a new found love, crochet has quickly become my favorite way to unwind during this winter season. I learned how to crochet back in middle school, but was always concerned that I was not good enough at it to finish a project. I had a brief crochet phase this past summer where I crocheted a top to wear to the Ben Platt concert, but it did not last. It was reignited for the holiday season when I decided to make handmade gifts for my friends and family. So far I’ve made four beanies, a headband, and a pair of fingerless gloves and I am currently working on a blanket. Crochet is a great hobby for someone who loves giving gifts or for anyone who fidgets because it gives you something to do with your hands.

Baking- Probably my friends’ favorite of my hobbies, baking is a craft I’ve been doing forever. It probably started because I have the biggest sweet tooth and I realized that if I bake it I also get to eat it, but since then I’ve come to love all aspects of baking. Following directions and measuring the ingredients can be a very calm and mindful experience.

It is important for theatermaker to be dedicated to and love what we do, but it is equally as important to honor your holistic self. This can present itself in different ways, but for me that means participating in many hobbies and creative endeavors.

