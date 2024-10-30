Student Blog: Rehearsal Bag Essentials

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a theater student, my days can get very long— classes in the morning, work in the afternoon, and rehearsals at night. This semester, I am directing a production of Little Women the Musical and there are many different things I have to bring to rehearsals. When I leave in the morning, I double check that I have everything I need before I leave my apartment. Phone, wallet, keys, notebook, script, binder, highlighters, water bottle, pencils, snacks — it can get overwhelming! Here’s my list of Director Rehearsal Bag Essentials that make my life a little bit easier on the days I am out from 10AM- 10PM.

Tote Bag- My first essential item for my rehearsal bag is obviously the rehearsal bag! The tote bag I use is the Lands End Medium Boat Tote with long handles. This canvas tote is the perfect sturdy bag to carry scripts, notebooks, and it has a compartment on the inside for an iPad or Computer! I even got mine embroidered with my name and put some decorative pins on the outside pocket, which gives the bag a nice personal touch.

iPad - Another essential for me as a director is my iPad and Apple Pencil. I have been an iPad user since high school, so I am not as inclined to use my laptop. While a laptop is definitely useful, I believe the iPad has features that are extremely useful for directors. Using the app GoodNotes, I was able to import the script to write my notes and blocking right in the margins instead of having to use my printing credit to print it out. I also was able to import the ground plan for the theater we are performing in so I could draw my blocking diagrams directly on the scale ground plan. An iPad is also great for actors to have their sheet music all in one place instead of having to print out physical copies!

Water Bottle- This one is pretty obvious, but a water bottle is an essential for any long day. This way I can make sure I am prioritizing my vocal health as well as staying hydrated. Drinking water is also known to help with brain function and helps clear my brain-fog that tends to plague me toward the end of the day. The water bottle I use is the Owala 32 oz FreeSip in the color Tangy Tango. A fun, colorful water bottle helps encourage me to drink more water!

Snacks- If I’m going to be back to back busy, I usually try to throw a snack into my purse. This could be an assortment of different snacks and treats, but my go-tos are usually Pirate’s Booty, chips and guacamole, or some homemade cookie or treat. Whatever snack makes you happy and full of energy is perfect!

Notebook- Another essential I have is my director's notebook. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, I got mine at 5 Below! Make sure to know what you’re going to be using this for before you pick a notebook. If you mostly want to use it for diagrams, consider a dotted grid notebook instead of a lined notebook. I use mine for diagrams, rehearsal plans, reminders and run through notes, so I got a lined notebook with a page maker to make it easier to find the pages I am working from.

Colorful Pens- Continuing with rehearsal supplies, colorful pens are an essential tool for my directing process. I like to color code my blocking diagrams by giving a color to each character/ track. This is helpful to identify each character’s blocking in my notes as well as tracking their entrances and exits. I use felt tip pens that I purchased from 5 Below as well.

Notes on Directing- My last director's bag essential is the book “Notes on Directing: 130 Lessons in Leadership from the Director’s Chair” by Frank Hauser and Russel Reich. I purchased this book after my first year in college and it has helped me understand many of the unknown aspects of directing that I didn’t even think to consider. The book is separated into helpful sections such as “Understanding the Script,” “Talking to Actors,” and “Elements of Staging.” This book has been an essential part of learning how to direct in a way that is easily applicable because of the way that it is written, not by chapters in paragraph form, but separated into sections and then a list of advice that falls under that category.

While these are just some of the items I have in my rehearsal bag, these essentials help make sure I can show up to each rehearsal prepared and ready to work! Being out all day can be stressful, but having my essentials ready to go can make my morning routine easier and faster!

Comments