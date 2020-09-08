State Theatre Announces Recovery Campaign

The historic State Theatre Center for the Arts announces the public phase of their Your Seat is Waiting recovery campaign efforts.

As one of the leading cultural organizations in the Lehigh Valley, the non-profit State Theatre is a proven driver of economic vitality in the region. Since March 13, 2020 all performances were postponed or cancelled because of Covid-19. The theatre has lost 100% of its ticket revenue during this closure.

"The State Theatre has been an iconic institution in the Lehigh Valley for almost 100 years. The pandemic has forced our closure, and our industry will be among the last to re-open. We are dedicated to coming back as soon as it's safe for us to do so but are facing the devastating financial impact of a prolonged closure in the meantime", says Denise Smith, Vice President of Development.

Live performances at the State are scheduled to begin January 2021. Decisions by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania may delay that time even further. Social distancing and other guidelines are not only financially prohibitive but create a diminished theatre experience for patrons. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry was the first to close and will be the last open.

"Arts and entertainment performances are essential economic elements in the success of our cities and towns. They create tourism and drive people into surrounding restaurants and retail shops. Their financial viability is largely dependent upon the traffic generated by venues such as the State Theatre. Getting our venue, and industry, back up and running is critical for the future vitality of many other businesses in addition to our own", noted Smith.

The Theatre is determined to return with not only a new performance schedule, but also our commitment to the FREDDY Awards program, the popular program that highlights our region's high school musicals. In addition to the live television ceremony, the program has provided $1.5 million in scholarships and awards to students and participating schools. In addition, the State Theatre hosts an annual Acting Camp every summer for students Grades 1-12, which unfortunately had to be cancelled this summer. Registration for the 2021 Camp is now available.

The State Theatre building is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places - one of less than 100 theaters of its kind left in the U.S.

"We continue to maintain our beautiful and historic building and plan for 2021 programming, and we need the help of our community to bridge our financial gap until the curtain can rise again", adds Smith. "Donations to the Your Seat is Waiting campaign will do just that, and will ensure that this incredible theatre will once again enrich people's lives and help promote economic vitality in our region."

Nearly half of the plan's financial goal has been achieved through private funding. The public contributions will help the non-profit State Theatre reach its goal of $800,000 to continue to fulfill its mission to the region and beyond. Donors can now access a Go Fund Me page at http://charity.gofundme.com/your-seat-is-waiting.

