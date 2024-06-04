The tour will hit more than 50 cities across the United States and Canada.
Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change' will embark on a new tour this year beginning on the East Coast of the U.S., followed by more than 50 cities across the United States and Canada.
Menopause The Musical 2® is the new sequel to the long-running, international, hit show Menopause The Musical®, a celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have experienced “The Change.” Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join them on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Stops on the national tour include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Michigan, the Carolinas, Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, and more. See full list of cities below. Marking the launch of the tour in September, the new soundtrack will also be available for purchase and streaming.
In addition to the sequel tour, the beloved original production of Menopause The Musical® currently has international engagements in France, South Korea, Hungary, Australia and Canada beginning this month. See below for international performance schedule. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million fans, it has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. The New York Times said “It’s impossible not to laugh!”; Los Angeles Times called the original “Fresh, funny and simply terrific!”. It is the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, currently performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Seth Greenleaf directs the sequel, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins.
The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin.
Halifax, NS - Sept. 29 - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Saint John, NB - Oct. 1 - Imperial Theatre
Fredericton, NB - Oct. 2 - Fredericton Playhouse
Moncton, NB - Oct. 3 - Casino New Brunswick
Charlottetown, PEI - Oct. 4 - Homburg Theatre
Rutland, VT- Oct. 8, 2024 - Paramount Theatre
Glens Falls, NY - Oct. 10-13, 2024 - Wood Theater
Ogdensburg, NY - Oct. 15, 2024 - Ogdensburg Command Performances
Englewood, NJ - Oct. 17, 2024 - Bergen Performing Arts Center
Hershey, PA - Oct. 19, 2024 - Hershey Theatre
Duluth, GA - Oct 26-27, 2024 - Gas South Theater
Manhattan, KS - Oct. 30, 2024 - McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University
Dallas, TX - Nov. 1-3, 2024 - AT&T Performing Arts Center
Shipshewana, IN - Nov. 6, 2024 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Wabash, IN - Nov. 7, 2024 - Honeywell Center
Akron, OH - Nov. 9, 2024 - EJ Thomas Hall - The University of Akron
Joliet, IL - Nov. 12, 2024 - Rialto Square Theatre
Bloomington, IL - Nov 13, 2024 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts
Greeneville, TN - Nov 16, 2024 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
Cincinnati, OH - Nov. 19-24, 2024 - Aronoff Center for the Arts
Sarasota, FL - Jan. 4, 2025 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Avon Park, FL - Jan 5, 2025 - Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts
Niceville, FL - Jan 7, 2025 - Mattie Kelly arts Center
Daytona Beach, FL - Jan. 9, 2025 - Peabody Auditorium
Melbourne, FL - Jan. 11, 2025 - King Center for the Performing Arts
Lakeland, FL - Jan. 12, 2025 - The RP Funding Center
The Villages, FL - Jan 15-16, 2025 - Savannah Center
Key West, FL - Jan. 21, 2025 - Tennessee Williams Theatre
Oxford, AL - Jan. 25, 2025 - Oxford Performing Arts Center
New Philadelphia, OH - Jan. 28, 2025 - Kent State University Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center
Indianapolis, IN - Jan. 30, 2025 - Butler Arts & Events Center
Cedar Falls, IA - Feb. 1, 2025 - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
Ames, IA - Feb. 2, 2025 - Stephens Auditorium
Tyler, TX - Feb 6, 2025 - UT Tyler Cowan Center
San Antonio, TX - Feb. 8, 2025 - Tobin Center For The Performing Arts
Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Feb 14-16 - Lewis Family Playhouse
Folsom, CA - Feb. 20-23, 2025 - Harris Center
Modesto, CA - March 1, 2025 - Gallo Center For the Arts
Chico, CA -March 2, 2025 - Laxson Auditorium at California State University
Eugene, OR - March 4-5, 2025 - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Olympia, WA - March 7, 2025 - Washington Center for the Performing Arts
Van Wert, OH - March 26, 2025 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio
Grand Rapids, MI - March 29, 2025 - DeVos Performance Hall
East Lansing, MI - March 30, 2025 - Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
Fairfield, IA - April 3, 2025 - Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts
Flint, MI - April 5, 2025 - The Whiting
Detroit, MI - April 6, 2025 - Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
Columbia, SC - April 10, 2025 - Koger Center for the Arts
Jacksonville, FL - April 12, 2025 - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Jackson, MS - April 19, 2025 - Thalia Mara Hall
Columbus, GA - April 24, 2025 - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Wilmington, NC - April 26, 2025 - Wilson Center
Pembroke, NC - April 27, 2025 - Givens Performing Arts Center
New London, CT - April 30, 2025 - Garde Arts Center
Lynn, MA - May 1, 2025 - Lynn Auditorium
Waterbury, CT - June 6, 2025 - Palace Theater
Plymouth, MA - June 7, 2025 - Memorial Hall
Nashua, NH - June 8, 2025 - Nashua Center for the Arts
