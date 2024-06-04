Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change' will embark on a new tour this year beginning on the East Coast of the U.S., followed by more than 50 cities across the United States and Canada.

Menopause The Musical 2® is the new sequel to the long-running, international, hit show Menopause The Musical®, a celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have experienced “The Change.” Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join them on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Stops on the national tour include New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Michigan, the Carolinas, Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, and more. See full list of cities below. Marking the launch of the tour in September, the new soundtrack will also be available for purchase and streaming.

In addition to the sequel tour, the beloved original production of Menopause The Musical® currently has international engagements in France, South Korea, Hungary, Australia and Canada beginning this month. See below for international performance schedule. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million fans, it has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. The New York Times said “It’s impossible not to laugh!”; Los Angeles Times called the original “Fresh, funny and simply terrific!”. It is the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, currently performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Seth Greenleaf directs the sequel, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins.

The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin.

Tour Dates

Halifax, NS - Sept. 29 - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Saint John, NB - Oct. 1 - Imperial Theatre

Fredericton, NB - Oct. 2 - Fredericton Playhouse

Moncton, NB - Oct. 3 - Casino New Brunswick

Charlottetown, PEI - Oct. 4 - Homburg Theatre

Rutland, VT- Oct. 8, 2024 - Paramount Theatre

Glens Falls, NY - Oct. 10-13, 2024 - Wood Theater

Ogdensburg, NY - Oct. 15, 2024 - Ogdensburg Command Performances

Englewood, NJ - Oct. 17, 2024 - Bergen Performing Arts Center

Hershey, PA - Oct. 19, 2024 - Hershey Theatre

Duluth, GA - Oct 26-27, 2024 - Gas South Theater

Manhattan, KS - Oct. 30, 2024 - McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University

Dallas, TX - Nov. 1-3, 2024 - AT&T Performing Arts Center

Shipshewana, IN - Nov. 6, 2024 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Wabash, IN - Nov. 7, 2024 - Honeywell Center

Akron, OH - Nov. 9, 2024 - EJ Thomas Hall - The University of Akron

Joliet, IL - Nov. 12, 2024 - Rialto Square Theatre

Bloomington, IL - Nov 13, 2024 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Greeneville, TN - Nov 16, 2024 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Cincinnati, OH - Nov. 19-24, 2024 - Aronoff Center for the Arts

Sarasota, FL - Jan. 4, 2025 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Avon Park, FL - Jan 5, 2025 - Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts

Niceville, FL - Jan 7, 2025 - Mattie Kelly arts Center

Daytona Beach, FL - Jan. 9, 2025 - Peabody Auditorium

Melbourne, FL - Jan. 11, 2025 - King Center for the Performing Arts

Lakeland, FL - Jan. 12, 2025 - The RP Funding Center

The Villages, FL - Jan 15-16, 2025 - Savannah Center

Key West, FL - Jan. 21, 2025 - Tennessee Williams Theatre

Oxford, AL - Jan. 25, 2025 - Oxford Performing Arts Center

New Philadelphia, OH - Jan. 28, 2025 - Kent State University Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center

Indianapolis, IN - Jan. 30, 2025 - Butler Arts & Events Center

Cedar Falls, IA - Feb. 1, 2025 - Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

Ames, IA - Feb. 2, 2025 - Stephens Auditorium

Tyler, TX - Feb 6, 2025 - UT Tyler Cowan Center

San Antonio, TX - Feb. 8, 2025 - Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Feb 14-16 - Lewis Family Playhouse

Folsom, CA - Feb. 20-23, 2025 - Harris Center

Modesto, CA - March 1, 2025 - Gallo Center For the Arts

Chico, CA -March 2, 2025 - Laxson Auditorium at California State University

Eugene, OR - March 4-5, 2025 - Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Olympia, WA - March 7, 2025 - Washington Center for the Performing Arts

Van Wert, OH - March 26, 2025 - Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio

Grand Rapids, MI - March 29, 2025 - DeVos Performance Hall

East Lansing, MI - March 30, 2025 - Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

Fairfield, IA - April 3, 2025 - Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts

Flint, MI - April 5, 2025 - The Whiting

Detroit, MI - April 6, 2025 - Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Columbia, SC - April 10, 2025 - Koger Center for the Arts

Jacksonville, FL - April 12, 2025 - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Jackson, MS - April 19, 2025 - Thalia Mara Hall

Columbus, GA - April 24, 2025 - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Wilmington, NC - April 26, 2025 - Wilson Center

Pembroke, NC - April 27, 2025 - Givens Performing Arts Center

New London, CT - April 30, 2025 - Garde Arts Center

Lynn, MA - May 1, 2025 - Lynn Auditorium

Waterbury, CT - June 6, 2025 - Palace Theater

Plymouth, MA - June 7, 2025 - Memorial Hall

Nashua, NH - June 8, 2025 - Nashua Center for the Arts

Comments