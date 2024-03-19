Spotlight: ANDREA MCARDLE LIVE IN PHILADELPHIA at Rittenhouse Grill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway’s original “Annie”, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics’ Circle Awards for her performance.

On Broadway, she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Misérables. On tour, she starred in Jerry’s Girls, The Wizard of Oz, and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical Newsical/; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello Dolly. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in “Andrea McArdle” on Broadway and “The Leading Ladies of Broadway.”