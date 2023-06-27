Sound Off: Music For Bail to Present 2022-2023 Season Finale Concerts in NYC & Philly

In partnership with Groupmuse and in collaboration with Justice Committee and Abolitionist Law Center, Sound Off: Music for Bail presents its 2022-23 season finale concerts on July 8th and 9th, hosted by NYC's People's Forum and the Philadelphia Ethical Society respectively. These concerts close out Sound Off's third and most ambitious season yet, and continue to highlight leading contemporary and historical voices in Western classical music; the program includes Tanyaradzwa Tawengwa's Rurimi rwaAmai, Sebastian Zel's (report) (text by Yaz Lancaster), Florence Price's Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint, and Akua Dixon's Ladies' Blues, performed by violinists Justus Ross and Che Buford, violist Kyran Littlejohn, and cellist Emmanuel Losa.

Also on stage will be representatives from the Justice Committee (July 8th) and the Abolitionist Law Center (July 9th), discussing the unique needs of their communities and their organizations' struggles for justice in our current conditions. General admission tickets are $15, and proceeds from these concerts directly support musicians and speakers. Free tickets are available at request to remove financial barriers to attendance.

Sound Off: Music for Bail is a POC-led collective of musicians, activists, and thinkers dedicated to combining music performance with educational work that envisions alternatives to the current state of policing and imprisonment in the U.S. Their online programming includes free and low-cost instrument workshops, masterclasses with expert musicians, and concerts that raise funds for cash bail across the country. Sound Off: Music for Bail's concert programming during the 2022-2023 concert season is funded by community support and grants from the Surdna Foundation, the YoungArts Foundation and Abolitionist Teaching Network.

Sound Off x Justice Committee @ The People's Forum: NYC 2022-2023 Season Finale!

Date/Time: July 8, 2023 @ 7 PM

Venue: The People's Forum - 320 West 37th Street, New York, NY, USA

Tickets: General Admission: $15; Supermusers: $10

Click Here

More Info: https://musicforbail.com/calendar/jc-peoplesforum

Sound Off x Abolitionist Law Center @ Philadelphia Ethical Society: 2022-2023 Finale & Philly Debut!

Date/Time: July 9, 2023 @ 7 PM

Venue: Philadelphia Ethical Society - 1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Tickets: General Admission: $15; Supermusers: $10

https://www.groupmuse.com/events/13376-sound-off-x-abolitionist-law-center-philadelphia-ethical -society-2022-2023-finale-philly-debut

More Info: https://musicforbail.com/calendar/alc-ethical

