SliCE Debuts Football and Heart Shaped Pizzas for Super Bowl and Valentine's Season

215-463-0868 (Philadelphia) and 856-302-5099 (South Jersey). Celebrate love, football, Philly and pizza this February! SliCE goes for a touchdown with not one, but two special pizzas for Super Bowl Season and Valentine's Day. Say "be mine" with specially delivered heart-shaped pizza-gram starting now through February 14, 2023, with all varieties (including gluten free) available for the same price as a regular pie. SliCE will again team up with Steven Singer Jewelers for the give away of two 24K gold dipped roses - with a winner in Philadelphia and a winner in South Jersey. Additionally, SliCE goes for a blow-out with football shaped hand-tossed pies for Super Bowl and Big Game Weekend with two varieties, both with ricotta laces. Football pizzas make for great tailgating and game day grub, along with special pizza, wing and other Italian speciality packages. SliCE is offering heart and football shaped pizzas for take-out, pick-up, dine-in and delivery. Heart shaped pies are the same price as a regular pie- with any variety available. Football shaped pizzas are $27 for choice of cheese or hand-cut pepperoni. SliCE is located in the Italian Market which also offers city-wide delivery - and in South Jersey in Washington Township. For more info and to order, visit slicepa.com or call

"Valentine's Day has a special place in our heart as we fell in 'love at first bite' over pizza ," said owners Marlo and Jason Dilks . "Teaming up with Steven Singer Jewelers helps us show our customers a bit of extra love while supporting another local small business. Last year, we have such fond memories of surprising two special winners with not only their heart pizza but 24K gold dipped roses from Steven Singer. It was so special and we can't wait to do it again!"

Marlo added, "The only thing we love better than pizza is our Eagles! This year, get heart-shaped pizza plus foot-ball shaped pizza for a big weekend in February! Better yet, get them side-by-side for the best Valentine's tailgating party ever."

HEART SHAPED PIZZA-GRAM AND GIVEAWAY



This Valentine's Day, love is in the pizza ! Customize your heart-shaped pizza-gram with his/her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE 's signature pie combinations. Heart -shaped pies are also available for dine-in and take-out, but the jewelry contest is valid on delivery only.

This year, the love is already in the air - as they are available NOW through Valentine's Day! Why wait until February 14th to show you care!?

Heart -shaped pizza grams are available in large and gluten free, at no extra charge - each pie is now and has always been the same standard price of a regular pizza.

Two local small businesses are teaming up with the most unique Valentine's Day gifts in the region. Steven Singer Jewelers returns for Valentine's with their signature 24 kt. gold-dipped roses, including a new color with Periwinkle. Singer is open at their location at 739 Walnut with special Valentine's Weekend hours. SliCE is also taking orders and delivering heart -shaped pizza grams now through Valentine's Day in Northern Liberties, Center City, South Philly, University City and Washington Township. On Valentine's Day itself two lucky heart gram recipients will find a special gold-dipped rose with their heart -shaped pizza.

24K GOLD DIPPED ROSES

Steven Singer Jewelers, at 8th and Walnut Street, for in-person shopping as well as their fast and free shipping year-round. Singer's most popular and well-known item across the city, region and country is their 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses - Singer's best selling and most popular products. Singer specifically selected this item to help give back as it is a signature seller that everyone has come to associate him and his company with. The roses are also a very relatable symbol we can all rally around and come together as a community. For many families, there are generations of family members who have been collecting the roses and who are passing them down to their children and grandchildren. Each rose is a one-of-a-kind and comes with a lifetime guarantee. They come in a variety of exclusive colors starting at just $59.

For Singer , the 24kt gold-dipped roses are the number one gifts for Valentine's Day. Steven's gold dipped roses are a real rose, dipped in real gold that lasts a lifetime.

Steven Singer Jewelers Steven Singer is a ﬁrst-generation jeweler and small business owner on Jeweler's Row. With 40 years on Philadelphia's historic Jewelers Row, Steven has been an innovator of the jewelry industry with his maverick marketing eﬀorts including the I Hate Steven Singer Campaign. More information at www.IHateStevenSinger.com

FOOTBALL SHAPED PIZZAS AND GAME DAY SPECIALS

Touchdown! Football shaped pizzas are back in time for the big game! Available for take-out, delivery or dine-in. One size available due to shape - large, each with hand-tossed and shaped dough, topped San Marzano tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, hand sliced pepperoni (optional) and finished with ricotta laces.

Football Shaped pizza $27

Sauce, mozzarella and Ricotta laces

Football Shaped Pepperoni pizza $27

Sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni and Ricotta laces



Also special game-day pies:

Tailgating meat lovers $19/$27

Sauce, mozzarella, sausage, prosciutto and bacon



Vegan Victory $19/$27

Sauce, vegan mozzarella, long hots, vegan sausage, vegan pepperoni



Buffalo Chicken Salad $15

Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Buffalo tenders, Gorgonzola and blue cheese dressing



Game-day specials for tailgating and parties:

The tackle $50

25 wings your choice of sauce with blue cheese and celery

1 large Americans pizza



The Turf $55

25 wings your choice of sauce with blue cheese and celery

1 large Americans pizza

Entree Caesar salad



The Field-goal $55

25 wings your choice of sauce with blue cheese and celery

1 large Americans pizza

1 order of mozzarella sticks



The touchdown $90

50 wings your choice of sauce with blue cheese and celery

2 large Americans pizza

ORDER AND CONNECT



SliCE (Delivery, pick-up)

Citywide Delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099