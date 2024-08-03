SOHRAB IS BUMBLING FORIEGNER Set for Philadelphia Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bumbling Foriegner does not want to tell you about his exile from Iran and his trials with stage four cancer to evoke your sympathy. Instead, he will translate his genius into something digestible. This is an absurd comedy solo. The Foreigner will eat hot dogs and will not drink his own urine.

Sohrab is Bumbling Foriegner (the misspelling is intentional) will premiere as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival on September 16th, 21st, and 22nd at Christ Church Neighborhood House with pay-what-you-can ticket options available August 1st at fringearts.com. This absurd clown solo is created and performed by Iranian theater artist Sohrab Haghverdi with direction from brothers Benjamin and Mason Rosenthal. Sohrab is Bumbling Foriegner was awarded the Al-Bustan Award for SWANA (Southwest Asian and North African) Artists, and received support from the non-profit organization Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture including full presentation as part of 2024 The Cannonball Festival.

Haghverdi's inspiration creating Sohrab is Bumbling Foriegner has been anti-comedian Andy Kaufman, who had a penchant for wacky pranks that blurred the distinction between comedy and reality. Kaufman was famous for his sweet "Foreign Man" character in addition to obnoxious lounge singer Tony Clifton. Something about these two opposites appealed to Sohrab. As an actual foreigner in the United States (Sohrab and his family are Iranians who have been in asylum since 2013), Haghverdi has felt squeezed by conflicting stereotypes: the innocent immigrant and the vulgar vagabond.

"If you think what's most important about me is that I'm brown and from the Middle East, or any other label you want to name, and I believe you, then I have to work hard forever to sustain this sandhouse that I didn't consent to build. I wanted to make a show that addresses being a foreigner in America without giving the audience (mostly educated and white) the opportunity to reduce the story into one where the underdog overcomes. Can I be seen as a complex ball of aliveness and not just an oriental rug?" - Sohrab Haghverdi

You might ask, "What's the deal with the urine drinking?" Well, another force shaping the show has been the possibility of deportation hanging over Haghverdi's head. Throughout the performance Sohrab teases at two different outcomes: if the show goes very well, if Sohrab is a verifiable genius, he could earn an O-1B visa awarded to individuals with extraordinary talent in the arts; but if the show goes very poorly, if the Bumbling Foriegner does indeed drink his own urine, he may be convicted of crimes of moral turpitude and promptly deported.

About Al-Bustan

Rooted in Arab arts and language, Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture offers artistic and educational programming that enriches understanding and celebrates diversity, while supporting the pursuit and affirmation of Arab American cultural identity and playing a constructive civic role within broader American society.

The Al-Bustan Award is an opportunity for SWANA artists, ensembles, companies or collectives to create and present new full-length works of any performance discipline. Selected artists received dramaturgical and creative mentorship, rehearsal space and additional marketing from Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture.

About The Artists

SOHRAB HAGHVERDI (co-creator/performer) is an only child from Iran who has specialized in being a foreigner in America. He schemes (in a good way), performs (in a brilliant way), and thinks creatively to perfectly fit in within this new American environment. He is an absurdist performer/writer and lifestyle clown. He has had memorable moments in the Philly community first as "The Boy Who Mailed Himself to America'' and then as the one and only "9/11MAN." He has performed in devised shows at The Public Theatre, Pig Iron Theater Company, and is in collaboration with theatre companies like Lighting Rod Special and Swim Pony. www.sohrabh.com

MASON ROSENTHAL (co-creator/co-director) is an award-winning performance maker. He is a founding member of Lightning Rod Special. LRS' recent work includes "Nosejob" (part of this year's Fringe Festival at Theatre Exile), "SPEECH" (Fringe '22), "The Appointment" (NYT' "Best Theater of '19") and "Underground Railroad Game" ('16 Obie Award for "Best New American Theatre Work"). With Morgan FitzPatrick Andrews, Mason is also a founding member of The Medium Theatre Company, and one half of the famous performance art duo Ben and Ben's Brother (see the brothers' other Cannonball Festival project "The Fluxus Brothers Present: Good Art Bad Art" at The Maas Building). www.masonrosenthal.weebly.com

BENJAMIN ROSENTHAL (co-creator/co-director) is a performance and visual artist, credit card churner, and professional gambler whose recent work "The Self Portrait Series" was presented clandestinely in the rooms of Hilton Hotels, at The University of Texas (supported by Austin Arts Council), and in NYC's Exponential Festival. He is a part of the famous performance art duo Ben and Ben's Brother (see the brothers' other Cannonball Festival project "The Fluxus Brothers Present: Good Art Bad Art" at The Maas Building). www.benandbrother.horse

About Cannonball Festival

Cannonball Festival, produced by Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, is a curated performance series taking place across several venues from September 1st through the 29th, concurrent with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Learn more at www.cannonballfestival.org.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Sohrab is Bumbling Foriegner (note that foreigner is intentionally misspelled)

VENUE: Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: Monday, September 16th, 8:30 - 9:30pm, Saturday, September 21st, 9:30 - 10:30pm, Sunday, September 22nd, 9:30 - 10:30pm

RUNNING TIME: 60 Minutes

TICKETS: General Admission of $20 with Pay-What-You-Can tickets available. No one turned away for lack of funds. Tickets available at fringearts.com and www.cannonballfestival.org starting August 1st.

CREATOR CREDITS: Sohrab Haghverdi (Co-Creator, Performer), Benjamin Rosenthal (Co-Creator, Co-Director), Mason Rosenthal (Co-Creator, Co-Director), Ollie Goss (Designer)

PHOTO CREDIT: Darien Griffin

CONTENT ADVISORIES: This performance contains nudity, in addition to references to suicide and sex.

