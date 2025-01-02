SLAY AND THE CITY Murder Mystery Makes Philadelphia Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



And just like that, they are back in action! Everyone's favorite gal pals from Manhattan are getting together for drinks (cosmos, obviously) and to talk about, what else, sex. And the city. But when the ladies discover that they have one particular gentleman in common, things take a very dark and hilarious turn. It will be up to you to solve "Slay and the City" in this original immersive experience presented by Without a Cue Production, written by Traci Connaughton and held at Red Rum Theater (601 Walnut Street) from January 11th and 12th for previews, opening night on January 18th and closing on February 24th.



Manhattan's favorite gal pals are ready to spill the tea - and all the tell-all clues. Come ready to be part of the action as you try to solve the mystery. The action will happen all around you - so listen closely in between the steamy gossip and the clinking of those cosmo glasses as you try to figure out whodunit to win a prize. There will be a chance to interact with the audience, make new gal pals and even take your own mugshot. They say friendships never go out of style, but let's find out if that is true. Tickets on sale now. Theme drinks by Pops McCann - including signature cosmos, flirtinis and more - are part of the cash bar available during each performance. Come dressed as your favorite gal pal for extra bonus clues and surprises.

“Slay and the City is an original parody of one of my favorite shows," said Connaughton, who wrote the play. "It's a lampooning of S-x and the City while honoring its fandom. I have always wanted to bring this to Philadelphia for a full run. It's visually pretty because of the aspect of fashion in the show. The costumes are so fantastic. The action starts when the ladies are all out together in our version of 'Manhattan.' After a dark turn, there's a mystery to be solved and one person will leave with a prize. But everyone ends up a winner as we raise our glasses to a night out on the town with cosmos!"

