SHOW PONY to Bring Irene Molloy's Solo Musical to Philadelphia Fringe Festival

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Long before she became a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, Irene Molloy was navigating the glittering, complex, and often unpredictable machinery of show business. From starring in Darren Star's cult-classic sitcom Grosse Pointe and FOX's Andy Richter Controls the Universe to enduring the heartbreaking reality of starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Whistle Down the Wind before its Broadway transfer stalled, Molloy has lived the full spectrum of American entertainment.

This September, Molloy returns to her hometown roots with her funny, poignant, and deeply intimate solo musical, "Show Pony," running for two special performances at the Yellow Bicycle Theater as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Performances will run September 18 and 25.

Written and performed by a woman standing courageously on the other side of her own story, Show Pony blends original acoustic music with incisive storytelling. The show unpacks a childhood spent trying to "hit her marks" just to earn maternal approval—and asks the vital question: How does becoming a mother to your own daughter reshape that narrative?

Ultimately, Show Pony is an uplifting exploration of breaking generational cycles, allowing children to forge their own paths, and honoring a quiet, lifelong promise to oneself to sing again.

"Molloy's performance is a masterclass in resilience and reinvention," says publicist Jay Michaels. "She takes the audience behind the curtain of showbiz and into the heart of modern motherhood with humor, grace, and extraordinary musical prowess."

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming