SHE LOVES ME, ELF & More Set for Bucks County Playhouse 2025 Mainstage Season

Bucks County Playhouse has revealed plans for its 2025 season, which includes six productions — including two world-premiere musicals — and features the expansion of its mainstage programming from its traditional season launch in the summer to a new start date in the first quarter of the year. The first production, the debut of the country musical, “Hard Road to Heaven,” will kick off the season on February 28.

Founded in 1939 as a summer theatre — and one of the crown jewels in the Straw Hat Circuit — the Playhouse has transitioned to one of the top professional theatres of the East Coast. After closing briefly in 2010, the Playhouse reopened after a top-to-bottom renovation and conversion to a non-profit theatre in 2012. Since its reopening, and the arrival of the current producing team more than a decade ago, the theatre has seen unprecedented growth in both audience and programming.

“Last year, more than 40,000 new patrons walked through our doors for the first time,” says Producing Director Alexander Fraser. "And so, we continue to grow. Now with five, self-produced original productions in our subscription series, including two world premieres and three terrific musicals we love, we are proud to finally realize our dream of becoming a year-round producing theater.”

Two new musicals, the compelling country musical, “Hard Road to Heaven” and charming and boisterous “The Apple Boys,” will launch the season — continuing the Playhouse’s commitment to developing new works. Last year, the Playhouse produced “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” which was the 11th world premiere production at the New Hope theatre since 2012.

The season will also feature fresh productions of “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical,” considered by most to be the first jukebox musical, as well as “She Loves Me” and “Elf: The Musical.” In addition, the Playhouse will revive its popular production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” which, with Frankie Grande as star, once again broke box office records in October 2024.

Season tickets are now available at $300 for a five-show package (including fees). Special discounted subscriptions are available for patrons under 40. Single tickets for most shows are currently on sale and prices begin at $39. Discounted rates are available for groups of 10 or more. All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

Bucks County Playhouse’s 2025 Season:

HARD ROAD TO HEAVEN

Book by Willy Holtzman, Music and Lyrics by David Spangler, Jerry Taylor and Marty Dodson

February 28 – March 23

Directed by Jackson Gay

Experience the heart and soul of country music in “Hard Road to Heaven,” a powerful new musical that takes you on a journey through the highs and lows of fame, family and faith. Jenny Dixon, the reigning queen of country, navigates the ups and downs of a superstar career and the gospel-singing family she left behind. With unforgettable songs and a gripping narrative, “Hard Road to Heaven” is a must-see tale of ambition, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

THE APPLE BOYS

May 2 - 25

Book by Jonothon Lyons, Music and Lyrics by Ben Bonnema

Choreographed by Marc Kimelman

Directed by David Alpert

Step back in time to the early 20th-century Coney Island with a fast-paced new musical comedy, “The Apple Boys.” Jack Chapman III, grandson of Johnny Appleseed, rallies a colorful cast of characters — including the founder of Nathan’s Famous Hotdogs, and the world’s strongest man — to save his family’s struggling apple orchard. “The Apple Boys” is a joyous show that will leaving you cheering for the underdogs and celebrating the bonds of friendship.

LEADER OF THE PACK

June 20 – July 20

Music and Lyrics by Ellie Greenwich and friends

Based on a concept by Melanie Mintz

Directed and Choreographed by Shea Sullivan

Before there was “Beautiful,” there was “Leader of the Pack.” Bob along to the songs you love in this Broadway musical celebrating the life and times of Ellie Greenwich, whose doo-wop sounds skyrocketed to the top of the ‘60s charts. Ellie’s rise to fame is told via a virtual hit parade of her music including “Chapel of Love,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “Be My Baby,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “And Then He Kissed Me,” and, of course, the title song, “Leader of the Pack.”

SHE LOVES ME

August 15 – September 14

Book by Joe Masteroff

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Amalia and Georg, two clerks in a 1930s perfumery, are constantly at odds. They both find joy, however, in the romantic letters exchanged with anonymous pen pals they discovered through a “lonely hearts ad.” Little do they know they are writing to each other! Based on the classic film, “The Shop Around the Corner,’ and the inspiration for the blockbuster romantic comedy, “You’ve Got Mail,” She Loves Me” is a delightful musical that celebrates one of the most enchanting love stories ever told.

ELF: THE MUSICAL

November 21– January 4

Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Directed by John Tartaglia

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.



Additional Off-Subscription Productions:

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

October 10 – November 2

Book, Music and Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Choreographed by Shannon Lewis

Directed by Hunter Foster

Strap on your corset and roll up your stockings, Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Bucks County Playhouse in an all-new production. The musical that inspired the 1975 classic cult film, “The Rocky Horror Show” follows engaged couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, as he unveils his perfect male creation, “Rocky.” With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets!

