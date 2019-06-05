Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED at Tiny Dynamite?

The world premiere of The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged is running through June 16 at Tiny Dynamite.

Jane Austen, Abridged is written by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast and Meghan Winch.

Writers Jessica Bedford and Charlotte Northeast perform in the play with Trevor Fayle, and Kathryn Macmillan (writer) directs.

Come along for a fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen with the world premiere of The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged. Three nimble actors take on all of Austen's beloved heroines, friends, and love interests-and her incisive social satire-in just 75 minutes. Share a slice and fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more, as brought to life by some of Philadelphia's favorite performers. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy that will delight Janeites and newcomers alike.

The run is sold out, but to learn more about the production, tap here.

Let's see what the critics think about The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged...

Jillian Ashley Blair Ivey, BroadStreetReview.com: The Complete Works may borrow its title and general format from The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), but it is wholly, and charmingly, original. I quite honestly couldn't stop smiling.

Toby Zinman, The Philadelphia Inquirer: The script provides glimpses from time to time of profound interpretations of these often ironical fictions where society and its values are held up to a very bright light. Things go sideways only twice: There is a jarring Dungeons & Dragons interlude that makes no real sense, and the awkward declaration of loving friendship between Northeast and Bedford seems forced and tacked-on.

Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You