REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES & More Lead Philadelphia's Summer 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Philadelphia for Summer 2026.

Real Women Have Curves

Bristol Riverside Theatre - Now through June 14, 2026

Real Women Have Curves stitches together the hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes chaotic lives of five curvy Latina seamstresses striving to make ends meet—while fighting for their future. With a deadline looming to finish 200 dresses in just three weeks, the pressure is on, leading to nonstop gossip, laugh-out-loud moments, and the occasional sewing machine meltdown. As they navigate work, family pressures, and the curveballs life throws their way, this uplifting play celebrates sisterhood, self-love, and breaking free from society’s tight seams—one stitch at a time!

For tickets: click here.

Annie Get Your Gun

Act II Playhouse - Now through June 28, 2026

One of the most successful shows in Broadway history, the beloved musical tells the story of Western sharpshooter Annie Oakley and features an assortment of Broadway standards including: “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” that is sure to have audiences singing along all night.

For tickets: click here.

The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales

Arden Theatre Company - Now through June 07, 2026

Classic fairy tales get mixed up and downright silly in The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. How about the Ugly Duckling growing up to be A Really Ugly Duck? Or the Princess kissing a frog only to end up with a mouthful of slime? With quirky characters, funny twists, and enough stinky cheese to go around, this hilarious adaptation of the beloved book will have kids and parents falling out of their seats.

For tickets: click here.

The Piano Lesson

Labuda Center for the Performing Arts - Now through June 14, 2026

August Wilson’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning masterwork unfolds in 1936 Pittsburgh, where the Charles family struggles over an heirloom piano carved with the faces of their enslaved ancestors. Boy Willie arrives from Mississippi, determined to sell it to claim his future, while his sister Berniece guards the instrument as a sacred altar to their history. As their clash intensifies, the ghosts of the past begin to stir, forcing a reckoning with a legacy they can neither sell nor escape. PSF is proud to present this production directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames (Fat Ham).

For tickets: click here.

Urinetown

Barn Playhouse - Now through June 13, 2026

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization of natural resources, bureaucracy, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself!

For tickets: click here.

Million Dollar Quartet

Labuda Center for the Performing Arts - Now through June 28, 2026

On December 4, 1956, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins descend on Sun Studio in Memphis. What follows is one of the greatest impromptu jam sessions in music history. Guided by visionary producer Sam Phillips—the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”—the night crackles with soaring music while careers hang in the balance. Featuring over 20 chart-topping hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” this is a toe-tapping celebration of friendship, rivalry, and a night that ignites a revolution. A family-friendly musical celebration suitable for all ages.

For tickets: click here.

MACBETH by William Shakespeare

ActorsNET of Bucks County - June 12, 2026 through June 28, 2026

A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become the King of Scotland. Fueled by his own ambition and spurred to action by his equally ambitious and exceedingly devious wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and fulfills the witches’ prophesy, but consumed by guilt and plagued by paranoia, he ultimately faces rebellion, torment, and his own bloody demise.

For tickets: click here.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

The Stagecrafters Theater - June 12, 2026 through June 28, 2026

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon’s popular novel, opens on June 12th at The Stagecrafters. Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old, curious, brilliant, neurodivergent young man investigates the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. This decision leads him to discoveries that turn his life upside down, drawing him into an unfamiliar and overwhelming world. The play premiered at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2012; it won the Olivier Award in 2013 for Best New Play and five Tony Awards in 2015 including Best Play and Best Actor.

For tickets: click here.

The Outsiders

Ensemble Arts Philly - Now through June 07, 2026

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

For tickets: click here.

Annie Get Your Gun

The Shawnee Playhouse - June 13, 2026 through July 05, 2026

Annie Get Your Gun, written by Irving Berlin, is directed and choreographed by Broadway alumna Naomi Naughton. The musical follows Annie Oakley, played by Megan Fry, a sharpshooter who joins Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show and falls for fellow marksman Frank Butler, played by Max Kubiak, only to find that outshining him threatens their romance. The cast also includes Dante Giammarco as Buffalo Bill Cody, Deven Windisch as Charlie Davenport, Sean Cortes as Tommy Keeler, Anna Jeffries as Winnie Tate, and Stephen Hellman as Chief Sitting Bull, among many others. The production is presented by The Shawnee Playhouse in its forty-eighth season, produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood.

For tickets: click here.

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center - Now through June 07, 2026

LUZIA is a Cirque du Soleil production written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart. The show takes audiences to an imaginary Mexico, where light and rain serve as poetic metaphors for the spirit and soul. It celebrates Mexico as a land of immense beauty and energy, where nature, movement, and myth intertwine into a deeply spiritual way of life.

For tickets: click here.

Big Fish

Players Club of Swarthmore - Now through June 13, 2026

Big Fish is a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a book by John August. The story follows Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman whose extraordinary tales captivate everyone around him, while his son Will sets out to uncover the truth behind the stories that have defined his father's life. Directed by Kayla Bowe, choreographed by Emily Engle, and featuring music direction by Jeff Smith, the production stars John B. Hedges as Edward Bloom and Gavin Wycuff as Young Edward Bloom, alongside Lauren Champlin-Moadeli as Sandra Bloom and Richie Izzo and Daniel Gorman sharing the role of Will Bloom. The production explores themes of family, legacy, forgiveness, and the power of storytelling.

For tickets: click here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific

Bucks County Playhouse - June 18, 2026 through July 26, 2026

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific will return to the Bucks County Playhouse, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. Set on a lush island during World War II, the musical follows a young nurse falling in love with a plantation owner amidst the backdrop of war. This production commemorates the nation's 250th anniversary and features timeless classics such as “Some Enchanted Evening” and “Younger Than Springtime.” With its rich emotional themes and historic roots in Bucks County, this enduring love story remains a significant piece of American theater.

For tickets: click here.

South Pacific

Bucks County Playhouse - Now through June 03, 2026

South Pacific is being presented at Bucks County Playhouse in a production with special local significance. Oscar Hammerstein wrote the lyrics while living in Doylestown, approximately 15 minutes from the Playhouse. The show is based on the written work of James Michener, who called Bucks County home.

For tickets: click here.

Idina Menzel with the Philly Pops

Independence Mall - July 03, 2026 through July 03, 2026

Idina Menzel with the Philly Pops takes place on July 3 at 7 p.m. on Independence Mall as part of Wawa Welcome America's Pops on Independence concert. The performance is conducted by Music Director Chris Dragon. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the outdoor setting.

For tickets: click here.

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