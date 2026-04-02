SHUCKED & More Lead Philadelphia's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Philadelphia is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Philadelphia for Spring 2026.

Shucked

Forrest Theatre - April 21, 2026 through May 03, 2026

An unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con man, and a battle for the heart & soil of a small town. SHUCKED is the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

For tickets: click here.

Jelly's Last Jam

Bristol Riverside Theatre - Now through April 26, 2026

Step into the electrifying world of jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton in Jelly’s Last Jam! This Tony Award-winning musical takes you on a thrilling journey through the life, music, and complex legacy of the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz. Told through dazzling choreography, powerful storytelling, and Morton’s iconic music, the show explores his meteoric rise, struggle with identity, and the cultural impact of his groundbreaking sound. As Jelly reflects on his past from the afterlife, he must confront the truths he tried to outrun.

For tickets: click here.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Keswick Theatre - April 03, 2026 through April 05, 2026

Jesus Christ Superstar returns to Keswick Theatre for four shows over Easter weekend, starting April 3rd.

The 20 year running Keswick Theatre tradition is back! See Midnight Productions breathtaking show ofJesus Christ Superstar!

Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics of Tim Rice.

THE ROCK OPERA that changed musical history performed live on The Keswick stage.

Performances run:

Friday, April 3rd at 8pm

Saturday, April 4th at 3pm & 8pm (2 shows)

Sunday, April 5th at 3pm

Jesus Christ Superstar is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of the Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals. com.

For tickets: click here.

"Doubt: A Parable" by John Patrick Shanley

DCP Theatre - April 04, 2026 through April 04, 2026

A Catholic school in the Bronx, 1964. The strong-minded principal Sister Aloysius – feared by students and colleagues alike – has her suspicions that one of her teaching fathers, a charismatic priest, is abusing a vulnerable pupil. Without proof, she is forced to take matters into her own hands. As the elements of her investigation come invigoratingly together like clockwork, the gripping story poses fascinatingly nuanced questions of moral certainty. Sister Aloysius is forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and just how far she’ll go to expose what she sees as the truth.

For tickets: click here.

INTO THE WOODS

Ephrata Performing Arts Center - April 09, 2026 through April 25, 2026

Experience Stephen Sondheim’s spellbinding musical that brings your favorite fairy tales to life—with a twist. When a Baker and his Wife set out to break a witch’s curse, their journey intertwines with characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack, and Rapunzel. But happily ever after isn’t always what it seems. With its rich score, sharp wit, and heartfelt storytelling, Into the Woods explores the consequences of wishes and the tangled paths we take to find what we truly want. A captivating evening of magic, music, and meaning awaits—don’t miss it.

For tickets: click here.

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Keswick Theatre - April 11, 2026 through April 11, 2026

Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school ... being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer ... fighting for women's rights in the nineteen-seventies before condescending all-male courts ... and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges ... an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world. Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event!

For tickets: click here.

Wilderness Generation

Philadelphia Theatre Company - April 10, 2026 through May 03, 2026

Wilderness Generation is a world premiere play by Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames, set to take the stage at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. Directed by Taibi Magar, the story unfolds over a summer weekend in the Tidewater South, focusing on five cousins who reunite at their grandmother’s home, where laughter turns to revelations and long-buried secrets emerge. This heartfelt exploration delves into themes of legacy, healing, and the emotional burdens we inherit. Performances are scheduled from April 10 to May 3, 2026.

For tickets: click here.

1776 The Musical

Walnut Street Theatre - April 14, 2026 through May 31, 2026

1776 The Musical brings to life the fervent struggle for American independence during the Continental Congress. As John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson navigate the political landscape filled with humor, romance, and tension, the production captures the spirit of the nation’s founding moments. This classic Broadway musical is staged at the Walnut Street Theatre, coinciding with Philadelphia's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Audiences can expect a compelling mix of history and theatricality in this renowned story.

For tickets: click here.

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