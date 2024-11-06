Quintessence Theatre Presents Cole Porter's KISS ME, KATE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kiss Me, Kate won the first Tony Award for Best Musical along with Best Composer and Best Lyricist, and musical theatre legend was made.

This backstage drama has it all: hot jazz, high-kick dancing, slapstick comedy, and gangsters singing, "Brush Up Your Shakespeare." Award-winning choreographer and director Todd Underwood is at the helm of what will be a show-stopping production with an all-star cast of beloved Philadelphia and regional actors and dancers who will bring the house down, just in time for holiday theatre-goers.

Kiss Me, Kate Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, Book by Sam and Bella Spewack runs at Quintessence Theatre at the historic Sedgwick Theater, November 27-January 5. Opening Night is Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Reserved tickets start at $35, and multiple discounts are available online or by calling the Box Office at 215-987-4450. Group Sales are available. Premium seats are available starting at $45. Tickets, discount, event details and information are available at www.QTGREP.org. Quintessence is located at 7137 Germantown Ave. Patrons can call the Box Office at 215-987-4450, email at BoxOffice@QTGREP.org, or purchase tickets in-person at the Box Office Mon-Fri, noon - 5PM, at the Sedgwick Theater, located at 7137 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19119.

From the golden age of Broadway musicals comes the classic love story of a couple who just can't stand each other. It gets “Too Darn Hot” when divorced celebrities Lilli and Fred star in a new musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. But for this couple, it's not just “Another Op'nin, Another Show.” In serendipitous theater history, this 1999 version of the classic had its original out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia at what is now the Miller Theatre. The show will be best enjoyed by audiences aged 10 to 100.

Quintessence is thrilled to announce that Philadelphia's own Jennie Eisenhower makes her company debut as Lilli Vanessi/Katherine, along with Chris Cherin as Fred Graham/Petrucio, Renee McFillin as Lois Lane/Bianca and Andrew Burton-Kelly as Bill Calhoun/Lucentio; Ian Coulter-Buford as Paul/Gremio and Julian Brightman as Gangster 1; Karley Purnell as Hattie; Livvie Hirshfield and Amy Chen as Flint and Riley; and Michael Kozloski as Hortensio/Phillip. Returning to Quintessence are Steven Wright as General Harrison Howell and Matthew Wautier-Rodrigez as Gangster 2 and the Stage Doorman. Wright was last seen at Quintessence in Father Comes Home from the Wars Parts 1, 2, & 3 and last season's holiday musical The Fantasticks. Wautier-Rodrigez also returns to Quintessence after playing the Fox in last year's holiday production The Little Prince.

“As Philadelphia's home for the classics, Quintessence has built its reputation on bringing the classics to today. Celebrating 15 years of epic classic theatre, there isn't a more fitting musical than Kiss Me, Kate, one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare, Cole Porter's mid-century modern reimagining of Taming of the Shrew,” says Producing Artistic Director Alexander Burns. “As sharp and witty as “All About Eve,” there isn't a more delicious love letter to the American classical theatre, nor a better celebration of the genius (and madness) of the Shakespearean actor. One of Broadway's most popular songsmiths, Porter's unforgettable lyrics are a treat fit for a holiday, and proves his place in the pantheon of America's finest bards.”

Cole Porter was an American composer who wrote both music and lyrics becoming one of the most important and prolific artists of the twentieth century. His witty and sophisticated lyrics and songs found success in film and on stage with Broadway shows where he dominated with hit after hit: “Love For Sale” in The New Yorkers, “Night And Day” with Fred Astaire in Gay Divorce, “I Get A Kick Out Of You” in Anything Goes, "Begin The Beguine" in Jubilee, "It's D'Lovely" in Red, Hot and Blue! and dozens of other smash hits spanning over 20 years of musical theatre. After years of pain and struggle due to a riding accident, Porter composed Kiss Me, Kate, a masterpiece that triumphantly re-established him as one of the greatest of American songwriters. It opened on December 30, 1948 and ran on Broadway for 1,077 performances. The amazing score, written while Cole was recovering from his 21st operation after his accident, includes, "Another Op'nin', Another Show", "Why Can't You Behave", "Wunderbar", "So In Love", "We Open In Venice", "Tom, Dick, Or Harry", "I've Come To Wive It Wealthily In Padua", "Were Thine That Special Face", "Too Darn Hot", "Where Is The Life That Late I Led?", "Always True To You (In My Fashion)", "Bianca", and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare". Porter has had a deep and lasting effect on the world and his music has been memorialized by jazz artists from Billie Holiday, to Ella Fitzgerald, to Charlie Parker, and with popular artists from Dionne Warwick to Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, U2, and Annie Lennox.

Todd Underwood is internationally recognized for his work on stage and in film. He has received multiple award nominations including an NAACP Theater Award, a Chita Rivera Award, and others, and is the Associate Artistic Producer at Ivoryton Playhouse in Connecticut. Tom Fosnocht is the Music Director. John Raley is designing the set. Anthony Forchielli is the Lighting Designer. Summer Lee Jack is the Costume Designer. Stormy Lambert is the Stage Manager.

“Cole Porter's Kiss Me Kate is one the most celebrated big musicals of the 20th century,” said Underwood. “Being able to do this show with a cast of 12 is an opportunity to tell this story in a new and exciting way - one that I am excited to tell and for you to see. Come meet our “troupe of strolling players” in our intimate, sexy and hilarious production!”

This season, discover why the world is "So in Love" with Kiss Me, Kate!

