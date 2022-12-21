Quintessence Theatre Group Extends MARY POPPINS Through January 8; New Year's Day Performance Added

Audiences will get one more week to experience Quintessence Theatre Group's well reviewed and audience favorite production of Mary Poppins with an extension until January 8. The stage version of the classic Disney film, reconceived by Julian Fellows (the creator of Downton Abbey), retains Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman's memorable score while exploring P.L. Travers' original novel that taps into the dangers of forgetting the magic of childhood.

This lively musical is perfect for adults and children alike. It is part of Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary at Quintessence and is directed by Emily Trask. Full of whimsy, laughter, and timeless life lessons, Mary Poppins has added seven performances, including one student matinee, before it flies off into the wind. Visit www.QTGrep.org or call 215.987.4450 to purchase tickets.

"In picking Mary Poppins for our family classic, we chose a story that would prove the power of the imagination and collaboration to overcome life's most difficult challenges," says Founding Artistic Director Alexander Burns. "Many forget the true magic at the heart of Mary Poppins is the healing and reunion of a dysfunctional family. Quintessence has not seen audiences of this size in our theatre since before COVID, and we are grateful to bring singing, dancing, magic and joy to so many in our community this holiday season."

Audiences of all ages can celebrate their "Jolly Holiday" by flying over the rooftops of London with the quirky and mystical Mary Poppins. With choreography by Devon Sinclair and Adrienne Maitland, Quintessence continues the tradition of rethinking children's classics with an edge, this "Spoonful of Sugar" is the perfect medicine for all families, and especially for spoiled brats of all ages who need a visit from a good nanny.

Quintessence has assembled a stellar cast for this production. Hanna Gaffney (Oliver!, One Man, Two Guvnors, The Alchemist) leads the ensemble as the practically perfect Mary Poppins. She will be joined by Daniel Miller (Oliver!, The Broken Heart, Mother Courage) in the role of Bert, replacing Philadelphia treasure Steve Pacek (Arden's Frog and Toad, Metamorphosis), who made his Quintessence debut in the role. The cast also includes Quintessence favorites Jered McLenigan as George Banks (Wilma Hot House member and Quintessence's Little Women, The Alchemist, Wizard of Oz); Marcia Saunders (Oliver!, My Fair Lady and The Seagull) as Mrs. Brill; Eleni Delopoulos (Little Women, Oliver!, The Winter's Tale) as Queen Victoria and Katie Nanna; and Lee Cortopassi (The Winter's Tale, Awake and Sing!, Richard II) as Robertson Ay. They are joined by Deanna Gibson as Winifred Banks, Taylor J. Mitchell as Miss Lark, and Brooke Behmke as Admiral Boom and Miss Andrew, all making their Quintessence debuts.

The youth ensemble rotating in the roles of Jane and Michael Banks includes Sophie Aguilar, Fiona Griffin-Smith, Sara Church, Ollie Gregorio and Raphael Sommer.

Mary Poppins is directed by Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Emily Trask and music directed by Dave Barrus. The world of early twentieth century London will be reimagined by scenic designer Ellen Moore, lighting designer Anthony Forchielli, costume designer Summer Lee Jack, and props designer Shannon Kearns.

"I have long admired Quintessence Theatre Group's unique theatrical magic and exciting reimagining of the classics," said Director Emily Trask. "Mary Poppins is a story about, among many things, the unique magic and power of imagination that brings people together - across classes, across generations, across family chasms. And I'm thrilled about the fantastic team of artists that Quintessence has assembled to bring this timeless tale to life like you've never seen it before."

As we continue to live with COVID-19, Quintessence Theatre encourages masks to be worn inside the theater.

Founded in 2009, the award-winning Quintessence Theatre Group uses the classics to explore the fundamental question of what it is to be human in today's world. Through intimate, visceral, and innovative productions of epic theatre, Quintessence pursues its vision to become the Delaware Valley's center for progressive humanism and an engine for radical empathy through the classics.

Extension Schedule:

Sunday, January 1 - 3pm

Thursday, January 5 - 10:30 am (student matinee) & 6:30 pm

Friday, January 6 - 7pm

Saturday, January 7 - Noon & 6:30pm

Sunday, January 8 - 3pm



TICKETS:

General Admission tickets are $35 - $65.

Youth tickets (21 and under) are $30.

Tickets for active military service are $30.

Seniors (65 and over) receive $5 off the ticket price.

Upgrade to premium seats for an additional $10 per ticket.

GROUP SALES: Special rates are available for groups of over ten. For information on group sales, please contact the Box Office at 215.987.4450, ext. 1, or BoxOffice@QTGrep.org.