Quintessence Theatre Adds January Performances to THE OWL AND THE PUSSY CAT AND OTHER NONSENSE

Quintessence Theatre has added performances to its production of The Owl And The Pussy Cat And Other Nonsense.

Additional performances have been added on Sat., Jan. 11th and Sun., Jan. 12th, 2025, both at 11AM. The show is adapted from the delightful nonsense poetry of Edward Lear and directed by Megan Bellwoar, with original music by composer David Cope, lyrics by Michael Hollinger, and an original Owl and Pussy Cat song by Paul Harrold. School performances are being presented in conjunction with performances at the Sedgwick Theater.

“There are many poems written for children that stay in the imagination throughout one's life. For some it is Dr. Seuss, for others Beatrix Potter,” said Producing Artistic Director, Alex Burns. “For me it was the whimsy and nonsense of Edward Lear, and his anthropomorphic animals and household objects rollicking across the globe. In this time of uncertainty and darkness, we celebrate Lear's wonder of innocence and the joy he created through nonsense. From the very youngest possible theatre goer to the very oldest, we are excited to awaken the imagination through the performance of poetry, and to remember and share the magical poems, limericks and stories of Edward Lear this holiday season.”

"It's been so joyful to be back in the Quintessence rehearsal room with this particular project!,” said Bellwoar. “Finding the theatrical possibilities in Edward Lear's delightful poems and stories has had us rolling on the floor with laughter. Our cast - Owen Corey, Paul Harrold, Sarah Stryker, and Ivana Thompson - are the most inventive group of comedians and musicians, and I hope that children of all ages will relish the madcap looniness we've created.”

Through the poetry and imagination of Edward Lear, audience members take a world-wide voyage with four high-spirited children who create a world complete with anthropomorphic animals, fantastical creatures and whimsical limericks for some unforgettable holiday nonsense.

"I'm so excited for audiences of all ages to see Quintessence's production of The Owl & The Pussy Cat!” said Director of Education, Adam Pelta-Pauls. “My father used to read Edward Lear's poetry to me at bedtime, so I'm especially thrilled at the opportunity to share his words with a new generation of theatregoers.” He added, “the joyful noise of the cast in rehearsals down the hall from the Quintessence office has only increased my excitement for this production, especially as I've been putting together the poetry workshops we'll take alongside the show on its school tour in the new year!"

This holiday treat is written and directed by Bellwoar. Telling the stories are an acting ensemble featuring Owen Corey, Paul Harrold, Sarah Stryker, and Ivana R. Thompson. Corey appeared last season in Quintessence’s production of Macbeth; and Thompson in Father Comes Home From The Wars Parts 1, 2, & 3. Harrold and Stryker are making their Quintessence debuts.

Jane Casanave designed the costumes. Eliot Curtis created the props. Noted Philadelphia musician David Cope composed the music with lyrics by Michael Hollinger. Ryan Lusk is the Stage Manager.

