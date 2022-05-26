Plays & Players Theatre Announces 'Fancy On Delancey' Fundraiser

On Saturday June 4th from 7 to 9pm guests will be welcome to explore the Mainstage, Skinner Studio space, the theatre's bar, backstage areas and other spaces throughout the building. The basement gallery will include a photo booth area with past costume pieces. Performances from theatre favorites Norman David (and friends from his Eleventet), Clint Randall from our Boozy Broadway gameshow, and musical duo Two Ripped Jeans will take place throughout the building. A special bar selection including a signature cocktail and heavy hors d'oeuvres are also included in the evening's $50 ticket price. Tickets are available now through weblink.donorperfect.com/FancyOnDelancey

Don your fanciest attire and grab a glass as you explore Plays & Players Theatre! We are 111 years young and swinging open our doors for you! Join us on stage for a night of lively entertainment, lite supper and free-flowing drinks!

This year the theatre, founded in 1911, begins a new annual fundraising event, "Fancy on

Delancey." Located at 1714 Delancey Place in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, Plays & Players is the second oldest theatre in Philadelphia and one of the final Amos W. Barnes Theaters still standing. The evening will be filled with good food, signature libations and lively entertainment. The beautiful building with its jewelbox auditorium containing the Edith Emerson murals will be open to the public for exploration and tours.

Enjoy a night out in Rittenhouse, check out our building's architecture, murals and memorabilia from decades of shows, while raising funds to support this piece of Rittenhouse history.

When: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Time: 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Tickets: $50.00 - Includes open bar and lite supper

Where: Plays & Players Theatre

1714 Delancey Pl