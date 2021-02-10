Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Classes include: Jonathan VanDyke - Performance for Video: Manners and Techniques for Work on Camera, Emmanuelle Delpech - Red-Nose Clown & more.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Pig Iron Theatre Company Presents Spring Virtual Workshops

Pig Iron is a constellation of artists who create original work at the boundaries of theater. They've spent the past two decades as fiercely analog artists devoted to breath and space, so the past twelve months have been, to put it mildly, difficult. But they also thrive within limitations, and believe in finding opportunity within adversity.

In Fall 2020, they launched their first-ever slate of virtual workshops, embracing Zoom as a means of connecting restless creators from around the world through classes led by internationally-acclaimed artists. They were thrilled by the response to their offerings. Great work was made, tears were shed, chills were felt-and several classes sold out, with students Zooming in from London to Philly to Mexico City to Singapore.

Back by popular demand, this spring, Pig Iron is offering another program of virtual workshops, called Reboot Yourself. Each workshop is approximately 12-15 hours of class time. Class size is limited to 10-15 students. Their goals are: to give you new vocabulary to make your own work, share their artistic obsessions with hungry theatremakers, and to create virtual ensembles of artists who want to reach new frontiers. Below is a list of the classes and instructors:

Jonathan VanDyke - Performance for Video: Manners and Techniques for Work on Camera
5 sessions: Mondays 6:30-9:30pm, February 22-March 22

Emmanuelle Delpech - Red-Nose Clown
6 sessions: Saturdays & Sundays 11:00am-1:00pm, March 6-21

J.J. El-Far - Creative Producing 101
7 sessions: Tuesdays 6:00-8:00pm, March 16-April 27

Audrey Pernell - Following the Expressive Voice
6 sessions: Mondays & Wednesday 7:00-9:00pm, March 22-April 7

Jonathan VanDyke - Advanced Video Critique and Creation
4 sessions: Wednesdays 6:30-9:30pm, April 7-28

(Note: Times for workshops before March 14 are listed in US Eastern Standard Time. Times for workshops on or after March 14 are listed in US Eastern Daylight Time.)

Please feel free to reach out to workshops@pigiron.org with any questions about the workshops or application process.


