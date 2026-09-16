Pianist Han Chen to Open Montgomery County Chorale & Orchestra’s 2026/27

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GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will make his debut as a soloist with the Montgomery County Chorale & Orchestra on Sunday afternoon, October 18, 2026, 3 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Entitled Brilliance in Motion: Piano Meets Symphony, this concert is the 2026-27 season-opening event of the Chorale and Orchestra.

Mr. Han will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.1 with the ensemble and Artistic Director and conductor David J. Fitzpatrick. He also plays Florence Price's Piano Concerto, the piece for which he received his Grammy nomination. The balance of the program includes Schubert's Overture, and a world premiere piece written specifically for this event by Ajibola Rivers, who is a member of the Montgomery County Orchestra.

The full program follows:

Franz Schubert Overture in D major, D. 26

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1in C major, Op. 15

Ajibola Rivers New Work (world Premiere)

Florence Price Piano Concerto in One Movement

General admission of $25, $5 student tickets, are available on the event page. Tickets are free for children 12 and under; groups of 6 and more receive a $5 discount on each ticket. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website, and Montgomery County Chorale & Orchestra's website.

GRAMMY Award-nominated pianist Han Chen brings a Romantic sensibility to his interpretations of scores old and new, which he plays with both rigor and insight. He was a gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition.

Mr. Chen's musical vision is manifest in his four solo albums focusing on Franz Liszt, Anton Rubinstein, Thomas Adès, György Ligeti, and a concerto album featuring Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement in D minor (conductor John Jeter, Malmö Opera Orchestra), which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

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