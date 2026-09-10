The New York Tenors to Headline St. Nicholas Italian Festival in South Philadelphia

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The Annual St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival will return to South Philadelphia on Sunday, October 4, featuring a special performance by The New York Tenors.

The free festival will take over the 1700 block of South 9th Street from noon to 8 p.m., bringing together Italian food, live music, dancing, children's activities and the annual religious procession.

The New York Tenors — Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio — will take the stage at 5 p.m. Additional performers throughout the day will include City Rhythm Orchestra, Quaker City String Band, Jenna Esposito, Steve Ritrovato, Nick Desiderio, Matthew Maisano, The Vivaci Dancers, DJ Spanky Brown and DJ Bob Kelly.

The New York Tenors

The New York Tenors will perform at 5 p.m., bringing together the voices of Cooney, Rodriguez and Macchio.

Cooney has performed internationally at venues including Dublin's National Concert Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York. His credits also include American Voices, where he appeared alongside Larry Gatlin and Crystal Gayle.

Rodriguez, a former New York City police officer, became nationally known for his performances following September 11. His subsequent career has included appearances with the Boston Pops Orchestra, at the 2002 Winter Olympics and on television programs including The Today Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Late Show with David Letterman.

Macchio is a classically trained tenor and graduate of the Manhattan School of Music. He has performed in the United States and Europe and appeared with New York's Opera Nova Company, as well as on NBC, PBS and ABC.

Festival Entertainment

The festival will begin at noon with its traditional religious procession honoring Catholic saints. Statues will be carried through the neighborhood accompanied by the Verdi Band performing traditional Italian marches.

DJ Spanky Brown will host and provide music throughout the day. Philadelphia vocalist Matthew Maisano will perform at 1 p.m., followed by The Vivaci Dancers at 1:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., That's Amore: The Great Italian-American Songbook will feature Jenna Esposito and Steve Ritrovato with musicians from the City Rhythm Orchestra.

Accordionist Nick Desiderio will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Quaker City String Band at 4:30 p.m. The New York Tenors take the stage at 5 p.m., DJ Bob Kelly follows at 6 p.m., and the festival concludes with City Rhythm's "Sound of Philadelphia Dance Party" at 7 p.m.

Italian Food and Family Activities

Food vendors will include The Kitchen Consigliere, Termini Bros Bakery and Del Buono Bakery, among others.

Festival offerings will include arancini, broccoli rabe, eggplant rollata, escarole and beans, meatball and porchetta sandwiches, pizza, sausage and peppers, Italian seafood and rice, tripe, pasta, Italian cakes and desserts, along with wine, beer and cordials.

Family activities will include rides, face painting, games and sand art.

More About the St. Nicholas Italian Festival

Italian festivals have been held at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church for more than a century. The parish was established by Italian immigrants in 1912, while the current version of the annual festival began in 1987 in celebration of the parish's 75th anniversary.

"We wanted to create an opportunity for our entire community, not just our parishioners, to come together and celebrate one of the many diverse cultures that make our neighborhood so great," said Rev. Nick Martorano, pastor of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church.

The St. Nicholas of Tolentine Authentic Italian Festival will take place Sunday, October 4 from noon to 8 p.m. on the 1700 block of South 9th Street in Philadelphia. Admission is free, with food and beverages available for purchase.

Additional information is available from St. Nicholas Italian Festival

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