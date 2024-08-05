Photos: TEA & SYMPHONY At The Pocono Mountains Music Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, July 21, violinist Dr. Edward W. Hardy, soprano Brandie Inez Sutton, baritone Phillip Bullock, tenor Robert Mack, and pianist Kyle P. Walker gave a phenomenal concert at the fifteenth annual Pocono Mountains Music Festival (PMMF) at the Skytop Lodge's Evergreen Ballroom. See photos from the event below!

The engaging 80-minute program, curated by Janinah Burnett, included a diverse selection of works. The concert opened with a group performance of Verdi's "The Brindisi" (La traviata), featuring a range of performances from Sutton's captivating rendition of Donizetti's "Prendi, per me sei libero" (L'elisir d'amore) to Bullock's outstanding performance of Bizet’s "Votre toast, je peux vous le rendre" (Carmen). Mack's fantastic rendition of Gershwin's "It Ain't Necessarily So," which invited audience participation, and Dr. Hardy's virtuosic arrangements and passionate solo violin performances of Astor Piazzolla’s "Oblivion" and Bizet's "Habanera" (Carmen), were also highlights. The concert concluded with a remarkable rendition of Flaherty/Ahrens's “Make Them Hear You” (from the musical Ragtime), performed by Bullock, Mack, Sutton, Walker, and Dr. Hardy.

The audience, consisting of festival donors, sponsors, board members, and guests, enjoyed a delectable afternoon tea prepared by the Skytop chefs, all made possible by the generous sponsorship of Jock and Kay Miller.

Click here for the concert program.

Photo Credit: Tom Salus

Comments