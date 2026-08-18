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Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse

The production, celebrating the musical’s 30th anniversary, continues through September 13.

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Bucks County Playhouse has released all new production photos from its new production of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber. The production, celebrating the musical’s 30th anniversary, continues through September 13. Check out the photos below!

Leading the cast are Austin Turner (“Rent” at North Shore Music Theatre) as Roger Davis, Sam Primack (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen”) as Mark Cohen, Alysia Velez (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Mimi Marquez, Owen Scales (“Frozen” at Fulton Theatre) as Tom Collins, David Merino (Broadway’s “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”) as Angel Schunard, Veronica Otim (Broadway’s “& Juliet”) as Joanne Jefferson, Tiernan Tunnicliffe (Broadway’s “& Juliet”) as Maureen Johnson and Kevin Trinio Perdido (Broadway’s “Once Upon a One More Time”) as Benjamin Coffin III.

Rather than recreating the original production, Weber brings a physical approach to “Rent,” using movement to illuminate the relationships, emotions and sense of community at the heart of Jonathan Larson’s musical.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and four Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, “Rent” follows a close-knit group of artists navigating friendship, love and loss in New York City’s East Village. The landmark score includes “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Bohème,” “Take Me or Leave Me” and “I’ll Cover You.”

“Rent” runs through September 13 at Bucks County Playhouse. 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Austin Turner and cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Austin Turner and Alysia Velez

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Owen Scales and David Merino

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


David Merino and cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Sam Primack and cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Austin Turner and cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Sam Primack and cast

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Veronica Otim and Tiernan Tunnicliffe

Photos: RENT is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse Image


Cast

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